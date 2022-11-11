Bésame Cosmetics Deals: 'Tis the Season to Shop 30% Off Lipsticks, Perfume & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
After moving to the United States from Buenos Aires, the art director and author Gabriela Hernandez went on to develop Bésame Cosmetics — a meticulously curated beauty line rich with passion and vintage-inspired flair. Renowned for long-lasting lipsticks with softening squalane and aloe, Bésame is beloved for fusing history and beauty.
But the cosmetics line is more than just its luxurious lipsticks! Today, the label is just as well known for its collaborations with creators and beloved brands. Bésame even partnered with Disney to create a wickedly fun line inspired by the House of Mouse's most iconic villains.
Why am I telling you all of this? Because you're in luck: Bésame is offering five of its most-beloved products at a 30% off discount, exclusively with E!. Whether you're shopping for someone on your nice or naughty list — or hey, even yourself — you'll surely find a product to love for less.
Besame Cosmetics Forever Red Lipstick - 1925
Perhaps the line's most signature shade, Forever Red -1925 offers a "deep, cool-toned shade inspired by women of the 1920s." This color represents "the era of moving away from traditional expectations and taking leaps forward" in every aspect of life.
Besame Cosmetics Noir Red Lipstick - 1930
Inspired by alluring pin-up looks from the 1930s, Noir Red is a "deep plum" meets "boysenberry red" with a "dark and dramatic" effect.
Besame Cosmetics Ursula Metal Compact
Plated in gold and finished with Swarovski crystals, the Ursula Compact is no ordinary accessory. It includes a shimmering gold highlight, but can be refilled with any of your favorite Bésame powders. It can also be worn around your neck to symbolize Ursula's capture of Ariel's voice, but I have the chills writing about that, so please just leave it on your vanity.
Besame Cosmetics The Queen Shadow Book
Each eyeshadow in this wickedly wonderful palette is inspired by not just the dialogue of Snow White, but the film's actual art. And of course, its design should deter intruders, no matter how much they may covet the array of matte and glittery shades.
Besame Cosmetics Maleficent's Ring
Just flip open the onyx stone on this gold-plated stainless steel ring to reveal "Black Rose," a woodsy-meets-floral perfume inspired by the story of Sleeping Beauty. Or just wear it to intimidate people! Your call.
