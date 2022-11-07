Parade Flash Sale: Shop Viral TikTok Bralettes for $11 & More Lingerie & Undergarments for up to 60% Off

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TikTok is one major factor that fuels my shopping addiction. So when a viral TikTok product is on sale, I jump on it quickly.
Right now, Parade is having a flash sale with bras, underwear and more on sale for up to 60% off. We're talking comfy and flattering bralettes that went viral on TikTok, underwear for just $4 and so many more finds. The best part? All of the undergarments in this roundup are currently on sale for under $15.
What are you waiting for? Get to shopping before everything sells out!
Dream Fit Triangle Bralette
This Dream Fit bralette has flooded all my social media timelines, and it's currently on sale for $11. Stock up on all the colors in cup sizes A through F while you can.
Dream Fit Asymmetrical Bralette
This asymmetrical bralette is one of those pieces you can dress up and down. Pair it with some sweatpants or leggings for a loungewear look, or some denim and a button-down shirt for a casual everyday outfit.
Luxe Mesh Triangle Bralette
This triangle bralette in mesh is super delicate and comfortable. It's a great everyday bralette that you can style with so many different tops. The best part? It's currently on sale for $12 instead of the usual $36 price tag.
Special Edition Scoop Bralette
This supportive bralette comes in a striking red shade an adjustable racerback straps. The silky lace bra is made with Parade's FreeStretch™ elastic, which allegedly makes it feel like wearing nothing. Consider us sold.
Silky Mesh String Cheeky
Parade should be your destination for comfortable and flattering underwear, like this mesh cheeky pair on sale for just $4. Get it in various different colors before they all sell out.
Racerback Scoop Bralette
Some bralettes are uncomfortable and lack support, but not this racerback bralette. One reviewer writes, "The band fits perfectly and doesn't cut in or roll, the material is comfy and sexy with the sheerness! It's also supportive and holds my boobs up and away from the band. Going to have to buy more of these!" It's currently on sale for just $12.
Feels Like Nothing Thong
Cute, comfy underwear for $4?! Yes, please. There are so many underwear styles that are great for everyday wear on sale on Parade's website right now, like this Feels Like Nothing Thong. Get it before sizes sell out!
Lightweight Bike Shorts
Biker shorts, anyone? These lightweight biker shorts are currently on sale for only $10. Pair them with oversized sweaters, t-shirts and more for a casual and comfortable loungewear look.
Support Lift Plunge Bralette
This plunge bralette is selling out fast, and that comes as no surprise, especially since it's on sale for $13. One reviewer raves, "I can't believe you can have both comfort and support like this! LOVE!"
Logo Scoop Bralette
This logo scoop bralette is super cute and great for lounging in. The cutout back and square neckline is flattering and sexy, but also comfortable. Get it for $12 while you can!
Mesh Plunge Bralette
This mesh bralette is designed with stretchiness and comfort in mind. It's currently only $12, and one reviewer writes, "I got three different styles, all are some of the most comfortable bralettes I have ever worn!"
Sheer Support Bodysuit
Stock up on some wardrobe basics during this Parade flash sale. You can snag this sheer bodysuit in a light pink shade for just $15 and wear it as a loungewear piece or use it as a layering base.
Get more trendy looks with these foolproof airport outfit ideas that are comfy, cozy and chic.