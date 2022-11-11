Joanna Buchanan Exclusive Deals: Take 25% Off Holiday Essentials for Gifting & Hosting

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
To know the work of Joanna Buchanan is to love it. Her signatures (think jewel tones, whimsical trinkets, and luxurious twists on practical items) combine the charms of the English countryside with distinctly cosmopolitan flair, representative of her travels abroad and years in the retail industry.
As a result, the artist's heirloom-worthy treasures make ideal gifts at this time of year — for the hostess, for the party-hopper, and even for yourself. From gemstone-topped cocktail picks to elaborate Zodiac-themed coasters, Joanna offers it all.
Better yet? Right now, E! has five of her most-coveted products at an incredible 25% off.
You don't want to miss your chance to stock up on the artist's iconic "seasonal accessories, holiday decor, and [hostess] gifts" at E!'s exclusive prices. Scroll on to shop below, and if you have a glass of wine in your hand while you do it? Well, that's just good sense.
Joanna Buchanan Monogram Charm
These versatile monogram pins were inspired by vintage tie pins the artist happened to stumble across in a store. Each one is plated with 24-karat gold, and features a twinkling Swarovski crystal at its base.
Joanna Buchanan Zodiac Hanging Ornament
Intended as "future heirlooms" to be "cherished for years to come," Joanna's Zodiac ornaments bring a personal touch to gifting. Each one comes in a storage box that includes "flattering character traits" of the sign inscribed on the inner lid.
Joanna Buchanan Bright Gem Cocktail Picks
Described by the artist as "a colorful way to dress any cocktail or cheese board," these darling cocktail picks are sure to be "the crowning jewel of [anyone's] bar cart."
Joanna Buchanan Party Picks Set
Each jewel-toned pick for cocktails and hors d'oeuvres encourages guests to mark their glass and make a statement. It's an ideal gift for the person on your list most excited about returning to holiday hosting.
Joanna Buchanan Zodiac Coasters, Set of 4
A companion piece to the Zodiac hanging ornaments, these intricately beaded coasters can be put to work (or used as decor!) any time of year.
