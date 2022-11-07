2022 People's Choice Awards

LeBron James Says Takeoff's Death "Still Doesn't Feel Real" While Honoring Rapper With Game Day Suit

Nearly a week after Takeoff was fatally shot in Houston, LeBron James honored the late Migos rapper by replicating one of his looks on game day. See the tribute.

LeBron James is wearing his love for Takeoff on his sleeve—literally.

The NBA star honored the late Migos rapper by replicating one of his past looks on Nov. 6. Ahead of the Los Angeles Lakers' home game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, James was seen arriving to the Crypto.com Arena in a black suit with a matching tie, dark sunglasses and silver Jesus Christ chain—an outfit similar to the one Takeoff wore to the 2nd annual Black Ball in June.

James later shared a photo of his game day ensemble alongside a snapshot of Takeoff, writing on Instagram, "If you know me any then you know how much I love @yrntakeoff!!"

"Still doesn't feel real to me!" he continued, posting a crying emoji. "Rest in Paradise Rocket Man!!"

The tribute comes almost a week after Takeoff, born Kirshnik Khari Ball, was killed during an early morning shooting on Nov. 1. The 28-year-old was attending a private party at a Houston bowling alley with his uncle and Migos bandmate Quavo when he was fatally wounded. 

Quavo was not hurt in the incident, but two other victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries and transported themselves to a local hospital, according to police. Authorities said that at least two different firearms were used in the shooting, though they have not named any suspects.

Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images, Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Takeoff's cause of death was listed as "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm" in a Harris County coroner's report obtained by E! News.

In the wake of Takeoff's death, many stars—including fellow Migos member Offset—took to social media to pay their respects. Days after the shooting, the "54321" artist changed his Instagram profile picture to a smiling photo of Takeoff, who was also his cousin once removed. Offset's wife Cardi B, who collaborated with Migos in the past, also honored Takeoff by retweeting a video of the late star with the caption: "Family forever."

