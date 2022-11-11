Gifts for The Techie: Google Nest, Beats by Dr. Dre, Samsung, SMEG & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Some of us love our headphones. Some of us love our watches. Some of us are perfectly content with a cup of coffee from wherever. The fitness fans in our lives, however, are rarely satisfied with today's technology, and they'll be the first to let you know it.

When we're booking massages, they're using app-controlled pods to stimulate their muscles. While we play music over our phone speakers, they're fine-tuning the spatial audio on a real-life stereo speaker. On the bright side, as easy as it is to admire (and, fine, envy) these wireless wizards, it's even easier to shop for them at the holidays.

After all, we know just the kind of stuff they'll appreciate. Can't say that for everyone, right?

To honor the spirit of these life-hacking, optimization-focused, tech-savvy folks who'd pair themselves with Bluetooth if they could, we've made gifting even easier for you. From kitchen gadgets to self-care and far, far beyond, here are 20 gifts for techies they won't return for store credit.