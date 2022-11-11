Gifts for The Techie: Google Nest, Beats by Dr. Dre, Samsung, SMEG & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Some of us love our headphones. Some of us love our watches. Some of us are perfectly content with a cup of coffee from wherever. The fitness fans in our lives, however, are rarely satisfied with today's technology, and they'll be the first to let you know it.
When we're booking massages, they're using app-controlled pods to stimulate their muscles. While we play music over our phone speakers, they're fine-tuning the spatial audio on a real-life stereo speaker. On the bright side, as easy as it is to admire (and, fine, envy) these wireless wizards, it's even easier to shop for them at the holidays.
After all, we know just the kind of stuff they'll appreciate. Can't say that for everyone, right?
To honor the spirit of these life-hacking, optimization-focused, tech-savvy folks who'd pair themselves with Bluetooth if they could, we've made gifting even easier for you. From kitchen gadgets to self-care and far, far beyond, here are 20 gifts for techies they won't return for store credit.
Beats By Dr. Dre Studio3 Wireless Headphones
This innovative pair of Beats is part of the Beats by Dr. Dre x A-Cold-Wall collab. Made from foldable aluminum with an adjustable padded headband, they offer premium noise-cancelling tech with unbeatable style.
Google Nest Battery Doorbell
This must-have for home security enthusiasts is a "wall-mounting, weather-resistant smart doorbell" that features "two-way audio and 24/7 HDR video streaming." It runs on a lithium-iron battery, and the streaming video includes night mode and subject recognition.
Samsung Pink Galaxy Watch4 Smart Watch
This chic smart watch from Samsung features all of the tech one can expect from the Galaxy line, plus a battery life of up to 40 (!) hours.
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
For the friend who's all about their kitchen gadgets: This retro-style SMEG coffee machine that proves that filtered (also known as drip) coffee can have just as much complexity and elegance as someone else's more complicated setup.
Theragun Black Wave Solo Massage Roller
Your tech-savvy favorite will easily get rid of knots, cramps, and muscle soreness caused by long hours at a desk with this wireless, vibrating, and even customizable muscle roller from Theragun.
NuFace Mini Starter Kit
Here's what's included in this perfect gift for techies who know the importance of self-care:
Mini+ Smart Petite Facial Toning Device
Silk Creme Activator
Aqua Gel
Application brush
Power Adapter
User Manual + Quick Start Guide
Samsung Black Galaxy Tab S7 Fe Tablet, 64GB
Brushed aluminum galaxy tab s7 fe tablet with 12.4 display and android os. Magnetized samsung s pen featuring gesture and touch control. Handwriting converts to text in samsung notes. Compatible with samsung book cover keyboards Ã¢Â· compatible with all samsung galaxy buds Ã¢Â· usb charger with type a plug included Ã¢Â· h185 x w284.8 x d6.3 / 610 g supplier color: silver
This brushed aluminum Galaxy Tab S7 is the gift that keeps on giving. It includes:
64 GB of memory
12.4 inch display screen
Android OS
Magnetized pen with gesture and touch control
Handwriting-to-text conversion
USB-A Charger
GHD Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron
This "compact, cordless, and lightweight" flat iron offers up to 20 minutes of flawless smoothing and straightening with GHD's signature heat-sensing technology. Basically tailor-made for the techie who cares about hair health.
Vitesy White Natede Smart Air Purifier
This smart air purifier and air monitoring system eliminates pollutants from one's environment. For those who like to obsess over exactly what their gadgets can do, it comes with an app! That way, they can watch the air purification happen in real-time, keep an eye on when the filters need to be changed, and refill the water reservoir as necessary. But really, it's designed to be forgotten about.
Tapper Silver AirPods Rope Chain
At once a cute and practical accessory, this chain-link necklace offers an effortless way to keep AirPods on hand.
USB Port Hub
This "comprehensive USB port hub" is the perfect item for a techie's desk, nightstand, or work bag. It keeps all of their must-have devices connected, charged, and at the ready!
Hyperice Hypervolt Bluetooth Massage Gun
A "symphony of power, performance, and versatility" conducts this lightweight, top-of-the-line massage gun. If that evocative description won't sell the tech nut on your list, maybe these specs will:
Features:
- Bluetooth connected to the Hyperice App
- Brushless high-torque 60 W motor
- Patented QuietGlide technology
- 3 speeds
- 2+ hours of battery life when fully charged
- Hyperice Pressure Sensor Technology
- TSA approved for carry-on
Included:
- Hypervolt
- AC cable and 24 V charger
- Head attachments: Fork, Ball, Cushion, Flat, Bullet
- Head attachment pouch
InvisaWear Gold Star Burst Charm Necklace with Crystal Pendant
This sparkling pendant is more than just jewelry — it's a subtle safety device from invisaWear. Per the brand, pressing a hidden button on the back of the necklace just twice will ping the wearer's choice of contacts (set up in the app) their immediate location, alerting a select group that they may be in need of help.
Wrinklit LED Light Therapy Mask
This LED light therapy mask can work anywhere your bestie does. No cord required!
Native Union Black Snap Magnetic Wireless Charger
This versatile magnetic charger is compatible with, presumably, an enormous array of devices belonging to the tech lover on your list.
Denon White Home 250 Speaker
Enter an audiophile's Gifting Hall of Fame with this wireless high-resolution HEOS stereo speaker from Denon.
Luna 3 for Normal Skin
For the techie who values her skin care routine? There's Foreo's Luna 3 for Normal Skin. Described by the label as an "ultra-hygienic, lightweight, 100% waterproof cleansing device," it works together with your fave's go-to products to get the most out of them with every session. I mean, we all know how much they love the chance to optimize.
Epson America C Duet Portable Projector Screen
TV and film-heads will thank you forever for this packable, portable, standard video- and HDTV-enabled projector screen.
Theragun Red Powerdot 2.0 Uno Smart Muscle Stimulator
This app-guided smart muscle stimulator from Theragun delivers neuromuscular electrical stimulation and transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation. I don't 100% understand what that means, but your fitness tech junkie friend absolutely will.
Garmin Venu Sq GPS Smart Watch
This sleek Venu Sq GPS smartwatch was designed by Garmin to blend health monitoring, fitness features, and everyday style. Made for the fashion-forward techie on the move.
