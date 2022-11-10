Gifts for The Jet-Setter: Royce & Rocket Luggage, Slip Beauty, Travel Steamers & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We all know the type: The traveler. The globe-trotter. The jet-setter. The friend who's always on the go, who had TSA pre-check before the rest of us even knew what that was, and whose Instagram stories always look like sponsored ads. Even if the only reason they're travel so often is for business, they know how to make it look good.

On the one hand, it's easy to grow green and Grinchy with envy over these seemingly luxurious lifestyles. On the other? Our high-flying favorites are some of the easiest to shop for during the holidays. (Plus, we're healthy and self-assured. Far too mature to get jealous just because someone spends a little more time in the sky than we do, right?)

So from stainless steel water bottles to keep their journeys eco-friendly to silk pillows and eye masks that promote better beauty rest, here are 20 gifts for jet-setters sure to keep them traveling in style.

Any one of these are good enough to earn a nice thank-you note — so maybe more than one will get you invited on their next big trip!