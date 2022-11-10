Gifts for The Jet-Setter: Royce & Rocket Luggage, Slip Beauty, Travel Steamers & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
We all know the type: The traveler. The globe-trotter. The jet-setter. The friend who's always on the go, who had TSA pre-check before the rest of us even knew what that was, and whose Instagram stories always look like sponsored ads. Even if the only reason they're travel so often is for business, they know how to make it look good.
On the one hand, it's easy to grow green and Grinchy with envy over these seemingly luxurious lifestyles. On the other? Our high-flying favorites are some of the easiest to shop for during the holidays. (Plus, we're healthy and self-assured. Far too mature to get jealous just because someone spends a little more time in the sky than we do, right?)
So from stainless steel water bottles to keep their journeys eco-friendly to silk pillows and eye masks that promote better beauty rest, here are 20 gifts for jet-setters sure to keep them traveling in style.
Any one of these are good enough to earn a nice thank-you note — so maybe more than one will get you invited on their next big trip!
Kahmune Tote Bag
Crafted from luxe Italian leather, this convenient carryall offers endless storage with streamlined style.
Essentiel by Adele Moisture Travel Size
Designed to be used on your hands, body, face, feet (knees, toes, etc.) this botanical-rich moisturizer is a space-saving wonder.
Bowers & Wilkins Black Pi5 Earphones
These in-ear noise-cancelling buds keeps unwanted sound out, allowing for calmer travel, even in chaotic environments. They charge via USB and come with three sets of tips, so the wearer can find the best fit for them.
Extreme Cashmere Beige Cashmere Beanie
Give the gift of looking chic and staying warm on the go with this super-soft cashmere beanie.
Bearaby Travel Napper
Bearaby's beloved weighted blanket gets a travel-sized update meant for someone to take calm on the move with them. For added convenience, it comes in its own duffel bag — though it may count as a carry-on.
GHD Flight Travel Hair Dryer
Compact and lightweight without sacrificing tech, this portable GHD hair dryer makes any trip that much easier.
Slip Beauty Sleep To Go Travel Set
Cross-country travel? Overnight flights? Road trips, even? Whatever's on the agenda, this Slip Silk pillowcase and coordinating eyemask ensure the jet-setter always arrives refreshed and well-rested.
Theragun Black Wave Solo Massage Roller
Get rid of knots, cramps, and muscle soreness caused by long trips with this wireless, vibrating, and even customizable muscle roller from Theragun. So much easier to pack (and less suspicious-seeming) than their more famous targeted devices.
Travel Bar Tool Kit
Ensure the party never has to stop with this elegant, all-in-one bar tool kit that makes any hour a happy hour.
Alala Washable Cashmere Turtleneck
Crafted from washable cashmere (!), this luxe turtleneck is lightweight, layerable, and one any jet-setter will want to live in.
Sigma Essential Travel Brush Set
This designed-for-travel set includes seven chic brushes and a streamlined cup to ensure that even the busiest beauty-obsessed bestie can always take care of touchups.
Paravel Mini See-All Vanity Case
Structured, petite, and easy to clean, this miniature version of Paravel's classic vanity case keeps globe-trotters organized (and security check-friendly) with flair.
Sigg Aluminum Traveler Classic Bottle, 1 L
This no-nonsense aluminum water bottle from Sigg saves every jet-setter the trouble of staying hydrated when on the move.
Toteme Cashmere Collar
For the traveler on your list who'd prefer not to mess up their coif: A cozy cashmere collar that keeps them warm and their hair unmussed.
Royce & Rocket The Full Set
The ultimate gift: The Full Set from Royce & Rocket. This instantly iconic present puts you in the friendship hall of fame, while also allowing the recipient to further invest in their lifestyle. The all-in-one kit comes with the Castle Classic luggage, a luggage tag, privacy mesh, and a set of six packing cubes. All come in the color of the suitcase's interior, for a "unified, bold aesthetic" that places their set apart from the rest.
Handheld Deluxe Travel Steamer
Lightweight with an easy-grip handle, this packable steamer includes a "spacious" water reservoir, a fabric brush, and a measuring spout that "disinfects and deodorizes" as it steams. Goodbye, wrinkles from packing.
M.S. Skincare SOFIA Luminous Rose Mist - Travel size
Frequent flying is known to take its toll on the skin. This "potent botanical mist" from M.S. Skincare is enriched with the "antioxidant-rich power of roses and plant oils" to refresh, hydrate, and condition tired complexions.
GHD Unplugged Styler - Cordless Flat Iron
This "compact, cordless, and lightweight" flat iron offers up to 20 minutes of flawless smoothing and straightening with GHD's signature heat-sensing tech. Saves space in a bag and saves time for perfecting on the go.
Le17septembre Beige Knit Shawl Cardigan
With its shawl collar and tie waist, this rich wrap infuses long trips with luxurious style.
Sabon Travel Essentials kit
Save your fave the trouble of packing with this set of six face, hair, and body care essentials (in their own carrying case!) for her to leave in her luggage for the next trip.
