Online Auctions: The Memorabilia Network and Harlan J. Werner Are Recalibrating Collectibles Industry

Wearing aviator sunglasses, sliding effortlessly backwards while performing his groundbreaking moonwalk and oozing gobs of attitude he was entitled to after a lifetime of performing, Michael Jackson changed the trajectory of modern music forever following the 1982 release of his Thriller album.
But there is really just one fashion accessory from this time in Michael's life, and our lives, that sums up all the success and each of those timeless Thriller songs, from "Beat It" to "Billie Jean;" through to his 1987 follow-up album, Bad.
Ladies and gentlemen, we present to you The Glove.
The Beach Boys had their surfboards. Bono from U2 had his mullet. And Michael Jackson had his white glove, which could be yours, courtesy of The Memorabilia Network.
"A right-handed glove custom designed and made by Hollywood fashion designer Bill Whitten," reads the listing on The Memorabilia Network's auction site, tmnauctions.com. "The glove was stage worn by Michael Jackson and attributed to being from the era of the 1980s after Jackson released his album Bad. Covering the entirety of the backside of the glove are Swarovski lochrosen crystals."
The Glove, as it will forever be known, is just one of several notable items, each sparkling with its own cachet, currently up for auction at The Memorabilia Network.
Founded by Harlan J. Werner, Muhammad Ali's former memorabilia and marketing agent, The Memorabilia Network offers a first-of-its-kind platform that delivers to collectors and buyers expert guidance, and a secure way to promote and increase the value of their collectibles. The Memorabilia Network also hosts online auctions; provides a forum for sharing stories; and builds a cohesive collectibles industry that pivots away from the fragmented process that has benefited the few.
The launch of The Memorabilia Network is being celebrated with an auction that, in addition to The Glove, features the Andy Warhol portfolio Muhammad Ali, 1978. This four-print series was the celebrated artist's first-ever published edition portfolio featuring a sports figure. The series was also one of the first in which Warhol featured a black hero, with Ali at the time enjoying his third reign as WBA heavyweight champion.
This portfolio up for auction features four framed Warhol prints of Ali, signed by both the artist and the boxer; as well as four photos of Ali signing the prints. There are only six portfolios, signed by both Warhol and Ali, in existence.
"In each print in the series, Ali is dramatized by Warhol's vibrant shades of color," reads The Memorabilia Network's website. "Three of the images feature Ali's face, either in profile or staring directly, in what appears to be Ali's readiness for a fight. One image features Ali's clenched fist, his instrument of aggression and power that lead him to so many victories in the boxing ring."
Werner was present each time Ali signed a portfolio of these four prints. The series up for auction now is accompanied by a Certificate of Registration from Online Authentics and a Certificate of Authenticity from The Memorabilia Network. The portfolio is also accompanied by a notarized letter from Werner affirming his knowledge of only six sets being in existence; and his being witness to the six sets being signed.
Continuing with a theme of heavyweight personalities from the world of sports, The Memorabilia Network also has up for auction a blue blazer worn on game days by a Major League Baseball broadcasting legend—the great Vin Scully.
The voice of the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 seasons, from 1950 to 2016, Scully brought as much color and texture to the game as any player. Look no further than the address of Dodger Stadium—1000 Vin Scully Avenue—to understand the impact that this man left on southern California's flagship baseball franchise.
Up for auction is one of Scully's elegant sport coats, worn during many Dodger telecasts that featured Scully at the helm. The custom-made blue blazer features vertical and horizontal black pinstripes intersecting in a herringbone pattern. Stitched into the interior of the jacket is a tag that reads, "Exclusively tailored for Vince Scully by Stasinis."
Stasinis was the Beverly Hills custom tailor shop where Scully and his fellow celebrities had suits and jackets crafted. Scully typically removed tags with his name on it from jackets he donated to charities. So the presence of this tag makes this blazer that much rarer. Underscoring the gravity of this item is a handwritten and signed note from Scully, on his personal Dodgers note card, that reads, "Old Reliable!" The blazer is accompanied by a Certificate of Authenticity from The Memorabilia Network for the Scully signature.
Michael Jackson's glove. The Muhammad Ali Warhol prints. Vin Scully's blazer. They all speak to the authenticity, the passion and the performance of The Memorabilia Network, which, just like these items, has its own unique story.
Werner prior to his success with The Memorabilia Network learned the hard way how collectors can encounter obstacles while seeking to authenticate their memorabilia. Despite his decades-long, personal and professional relationship with Ali, he was rejected when he took a handful of items from his personal collection to a professional authentication service.
The authenticator didn't recognize, and could not independently verify, Ali's signature. Werner needed a better way for collectors to achieve authentication, so he built a team that included leading experts and insiders from Hollywood and sports. Werner also recognized the singular contributions of the collectors with the addition of The Memorabilia Network's "Living Provenance Video Production," which gives collectors the opportunity to share their incredible stories, about their incredible collections, on camera. Both the team and the video studio are pivotal components of The Memorabilia Network.
Visit www.thememorabilianetwork.com to learn more about this new platform, and www.tmnauctions.com to visit the online auction celebrating its launch.