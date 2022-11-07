2022 People's Choice Awards

How Dolly Parton Is Planning to Honor Husband Carl Thomas Dean on Upcoming Album

Now that Dolly Parton is a member of the rock 'n' roll Hall of Fame, she's got big plans to record a special album for her husband of 56 years. Find out all about it below.

Dolly Parton is entering her rock 'n' roll era.

While the country legend was hesitant to consider herself a rock star prior to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, she's now fully embracing it. In fact, as she exclusively revealed to E! News, her upcoming album will be infused with the genre—making it perfect for her rock-loving husband of 56 yearsCarl Thomas Dean.

"I'm going to do a lot of his favorite songs," she shared. "He loves Mick Jagger, he loves "Satisfaction"—those kind of songs."

 And the "Here You Come Again" singer has clear ideas about who she'd like to sing with on her rock album.

"I'm hoping to have Elton John," she said, adding, "and a lot of the big classic artists singing classic songs." 

Previously, Dolly said that she hoped to re-record her cover of "Stairway to Heaven" with two of the men who sang the song originally—Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin—and there's a good reason why Dolly wants to do that particular song.

"We have a lot of favorite songs," she explained to E!. "He loves rock 'n' roll, he loves Led Zeppelin and he loves 'Stairway to Heaven.' So I'm going to do a lot of things like that for him."

And Dolly will have plenty of time to work on her rock 'n' roll album after recently sharing that she's no longer planning to tour.

"I like to stay a little closer to home with my husband," she explained to Pollstar Magazine on Oct. 27. "We're getting older now, and I don't want to be gone for four or five weeks at a time. Something could happen. I would not feel right about that, if I were gone and somebody needed me."

She also has her fans in mind, adding, "I would feel bad if I had to leave a tour if somebody got sick at home and needed me and then I had to walk out on the fans."

