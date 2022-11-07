How Dolly Parton Is Planning to Honor Husband Carl Thomas Dean on Upcoming Album

Watch : Dolly Parton HONORED to Be Inducted in Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Dolly Parton is entering her rock 'n' roll era.

While the country legend was hesitant to consider herself a rock star prior to her induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on Nov. 5, she's now fully embracing it. In fact, as she exclusively revealed to E! News, her upcoming album will be infused with the genre—making it perfect for her rock-loving husband of 56 years, Carl Thomas Dean.

"I'm going to do a lot of his favorite songs," she shared. "He loves Mick Jagger, he loves "Satisfaction"—those kind of songs."

And the "Here You Come Again" singer has clear ideas about who she'd like to sing with on her rock album.

"I'm hoping to have Elton John," she said, adding, "and a lot of the big classic artists singing classic songs."

Previously, Dolly said that she hoped to re-record her cover of "Stairway to Heaven" with two of the men who sang the song originally—Robert Plant and Jimmy Page of Led Zeppelin—and there's a good reason why Dolly wants to do that particular song.