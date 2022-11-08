2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

An Ode to Khaki King Steve Kornacki

After MSNBC correspondent Steve Kornacki (and his khakis) dominated viewers' screens with his coverage amid the 2020 United States presidential election, we're taking a look back.

By Kisha Forde Nov 08, 2022 2:00 PMTags
Celebrities2020 ElectionVote Now
Watch: Joe Biden Wins 2020 U.S. Election: Celebrities React

Though all eyes were on the U.S. Presidential election candidates in 2020—one person emerged as a winner before all the votes were even in: Steve Kornacki.
 
Amid the tallying of votes across the country, the MSNBC and NBC News correspondent—and his notable khaki pants—slowly but surely became a household favorite to watch during the intense, nail-biting days immediately after Election Day.
 
And if it felt like he was shelling out updates of the tight race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump almost every hour on the hour—that's because it's exactly what ended up happening. Although he began his shift as normal in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, it would be almost 24 hours until Steve would step away from the map boards, E! News learned at the time.
 
Although if it were up to Steve, that shift would have probably been a whole lot longer.
 
"We have removed him forcibly from the building," Ali Velshi joked to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber on Nov. 4, adding that Steve was "in a room with a pillow, blankets and warm milk."

photos
The TV News All-Stars Who Got Us Through the 2020 Election

But the public support of Steve's devotion to delivering results in real time was not lost on him, with the correspondent later thanking viewers for their kind words of encouragement.

"You may not recognize me, there's no giant touch screen behind me, but Steve Kornacki here," he said in a video shared to the MSNBC's Twitter account on Nov. 4. "I just wanted to say, I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly, you know, kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media there. I just wanted to say thank you."
 
But all the thanks should certainly go to Steve instead—and in his honor, look no further than his style moments below:

Art Streiber/MSNBC
The Man With the Pants

Meet Steve Kornacki: journalist, Massachusetts native, khaki lover. 

NBCU Photo Bank
The Steve Kornacki Ensemble

Much like his penchant for khaki pants, Steve Kornacki also enjoys a striped tie and rolled up sleeves. 

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Hello, Khakis!

Ah, a fancier version of the signature Kornacki ensemble. 

NBCU Photo Bank
A Man and His Map

Behold the joy of Steve Kornacki with his map board. 

NBCU Photo Bank
New Year, Same Pants

While there are a lot of things we'd love to leave behind in 2020, Steve Kornacki is not one of them. 

Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank
Nobody Puts the Khakis in the Corner

*BRB, just printing this one out for the fridge*

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

3

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Goes Shirtless

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari Reveal Laguna Beach Secrets

2

Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie

3

Dancing With the Stars: Derek Hough Goes Shirtless

4

Why Olivia Culpo Had "No Sense of Identity" After Nick Jonas Breakup

5

The Fate of The Kelly Clarkson Show Revealed