An Ode to Khaki King Steve Kornacki

Though all eyes were on the U.S. Presidential election candidates in 2020—one person emerged as a winner before all the votes were even in: Steve Kornacki.
Amid the tallying of votes across the country, the MSNBC and NBC News correspondent—and his notable khaki pants—slowly but surely became a household favorite to watch during the intense, nail-biting days immediately after Election Day.
And if it felt like he was shelling out updates of the tight race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump almost every hour on the hour—that's because it's exactly what ended up happening. Although he began his shift as normal in the early morning hours of Nov. 3, it would be almost 24 hours until Steve would step away from the map boards, E! News learned at the time.
Although if it were up to Steve, that shift would have probably been a whole lot longer.
"We have removed him forcibly from the building," Ali Velshi joked to MSNBC anchor Ari Melber on Nov. 4, adding that Steve was "in a room with a pillow, blankets and warm milk."
But the public support of Steve's devotion to delivering results in real time was not lost on him, with the correspondent later thanking viewers for their kind words of encouragement.
"You may not recognize me, there's no giant touch screen behind me, but Steve Kornacki here," he said in a video shared to the MSNBC's Twitter account on Nov. 4. "I just wanted to say, I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly, you know, kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media there. I just wanted to say thank you."
But all the thanks should certainly go to Steve instead—and in his honor, look no further than his style moments below: