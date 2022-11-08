An Ode to Khaki King Steve Kornacki

But the public support of Steve's devotion to delivering results in real time was not lost on him, with the correspondent later thanking viewers for their kind words of encouragement.

"You may not recognize me, there's no giant touch screen behind me, but Steve Kornacki here," he said in a video shared to the MSNBC's Twitter account on Nov. 4. "I just wanted to say, I saw after I finally left the studio all these incredibly, you know, kind and friendly and nice messages everybody had on social media there. I just wanted to say thank you."



But all the thanks should certainly go to Steve instead—and in his honor, look no further than his style moments below: