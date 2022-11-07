Raven-Symoné Shares Importance of Mental Health After Aaron Carter’s Death

Raven-Symoné is shedding light on the importance of mental health in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death.
A day after the 34-year-old singer passed away, his fellow Disney alum shared her condolences with older brother, Nick Carter.
"We're sending our love out to the family," Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight Nov. 6. "We crossed circles multiple times within the music industry. My heart goes out to Nick. It's such a tragedy."
The Cheetah Girls star also emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health, especially with children.
"I think we really do need to get the world in order, so we can start focusing on mental health," she shared. "It's a real thing, and we need to stop losing our youth to it. Maybe one day people will get the hint. It's just a part of our everyday life—to have checkups, mentally, and help our society out."
Aaron died at the age of 34 after being found unresponsive in his Lancaster, Calif. home Nov. 5.
According to TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, a 9-1-1 call was made, stating that a man had drowned in the residence. A Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers arrived at Aaron's home, but offered no further details. No cause of death has been revealed for the former childhood star.
Throughout his career, Aaron had been open about his struggles with substance abuse and mental health. While appearing on The Doctors in 2019, he revealed that he suffered from multiple personality disorders, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression.
"This is my reality," he shared while admitting that he took several types of prescription medication, including Xanax, under the doctor's orders. "Hi, I have nothing to hide."
Following Aaron's death, his older brother Nick, 42, shared a heartfelt tribute in honor of his late sibling.
"My heart has been broken today," the Backstreet Boys star wrote on Instagram Nov. 6. "Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
Nick then noted that addiction and mental illness were "the real villain here."
"I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know," he added. "I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."