Raven-Symoné Shares Importance of Mental Health After Aaron Carter’s Death

Raven-Symoné is shedding light on the importance of mental health in the wake of Aaron Carter's untimely death.

A day after the 34-year-old singer passed away, his fellow Disney alum shared her condolences with older brother, Nick Carter.

"We're sending our love out to the family," Raven-Symoné told Entertainment Tonight Nov. 6. "We crossed circles multiple times within the music industry. My heart goes out to Nick. It's such a tragedy."

The Cheetah Girls star also emphasized the importance of prioritizing mental health, especially with children.

"I think we really do need to get the world in order, so we can start focusing on mental health," she shared. "It's a real thing, and we need to stop losing our youth to it. Maybe one day people will get the hint. It's just a part of our everyday life—to have checkups, mentally, and help our society out."

Aaron died at the age of 34 after being found unresponsive in his Lancaster, Calif. home Nov. 5.