Bobby Berk's Gift Guide Guarantees a Fab Holiday Season

Bobby Berk is here to make your holiday season one to remember. The design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host is grateful to spend time with friends and family this holiday season as well as taking some time to travel. "With COVID shutting down travel for so long, I'm really looking forward to a few weeks off, and

being able to spend the holidays overseas with my husband," Berk tells E!

While acknowledging the phrase "'It's the thought that counts' is a bit cliche," Bobby says he really believes in making your holiday gifts meaningful. "You don't have to spend a ton or they to find that perfect item, he tells E!. "Focus on how you want that person to feel when they open the gift, whether it's comforted, nostalgic, joyful, or just plain excited."

If you want to capture this kind of moment with friends and family this holiday season, look no further. From customizable monogrammed pouches to must-have winter essentials like this luxurious lip balm and even gifts that can be ordered in a jiffy on Amazon like this extendable tripod, you'll be the apple of everyone's eye with Bobby's holiday gift picks below.