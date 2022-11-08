Bobby Berk's Gift Guide Guarantees a Fab Holiday Season

We interviewed Bobby Berk because we think you'll like his picks. Some of the products shown are from his own product line or a brand he is paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Bobby Berk is here to make your holiday season one to remember. The design expert and Emmy-nominated TV host is grateful to spend time with friends and family this holiday season as well as taking some time to travel. "With COVID shutting down travel for so long, I'm really looking forward to a few weeks off, and
being able to spend the holidays overseas with my husband," Berk tells E!
While acknowledging the phrase "'It's the thought that counts' is a bit cliche," Bobby says he really believes in making your holiday gifts meaningful. "You don't have to spend a ton or they to find that perfect item, he tells E!. "Focus on how you want that person to feel when they open the gift, whether it's comforted, nostalgic, joyful, or just plain excited."
If you want to capture this kind of moment with friends and family this holiday season, look no further. From customizable monogrammed pouches to must-have winter essentials like this luxurious lip balm and even gifts that can be ordered in a jiffy on Amazon like this extendable tripod, you'll be the apple of everyone's eye with Bobby's holiday gift picks below.
Bobby Berk Indoor/Outdoor Lantern with Vegan Leather Strap
"I just released a new collection with QVC, and I think my indoor/outdoor lantern would make a great gift. It's functional and could work for anyone on your list. It has two light settings to create a nice ambience indoors, but would also be great for camping, walking your dog (thanks to the built-in handle). It even lasts for up to 15 hours, and easily recharges via a USB cord, so you don't have to worry about batteries, ever!"
Shutterfly Your Text Here Canvas Pouch
"I was gifted a monogrammed pouch a few years ago, and it's something I use every day. Everyone needs an extra pouch to store their stuff in, whether that's in a backpack, purse, or when traveling, so having something personalized is a nice touch."
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois De Balincourt Candle
"You can't go wrong with any candle from Maison Louis Marie. They come in 16 different scents, No.04 Bois De Balincourt being my personal favorite, and feature very chic packaging that does all the hard work for you. I've given them as gifts to just about everyone I know and of course convenient as they're available via Amazon Prime!"
UBeesize 60-inch Extendable Tripod Stand with Bluetooth Remote
"I have a gift that everyone will be fighting over! This extendable tripod stand is a super versatile way to take selfies and shoot video wherever you are. It's sturdy, has a Bluetooth remote and extends from 17 to 51 inches. It will be the new travel must pack, for whoever is lucky enough to get it!"
