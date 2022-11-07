Rebel Wilson's Girlfriend, Pitch Perfect Family and More Send Love After She Welcomes Baby

"I can't even describe the love I have for her, she's a beautiful miracle!" she captioned the photo. "I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care."

As Rebel noted, the newest chapter in her life is one she's more than ecstatic to embark on.

"I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable," she concluded. "I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club."