Rachel Bradshaw Shares Her Hope to Start a Family After Her Wedding to Chase Lybbert

Watch : Rachel Bradshaw Says Her Father Terry SPOILED Her Marriage Proposal

First comes loves, then comes marriage, then comes baby?

That's the hope for Rachel Bradshaw and fiancé Chase Lybbert, who get engaged in October.

"If we had one, I'd be totally fine," Rachel exclusively told E! News. "I'll give us a whole year to be married, do our thing, and then just leave it up to the man above."

And The Bradshaw Bunch star—whose dad is Terry Bradshaw—doesn't feel any pressure to have a football team of her own.

"We're at the point where we've both been through so much in our lives," she shared, "we're just glad to be here and getting married to the love of our life."

"Whenever that happens, wonderful," the 35-year-old, who was wed to football player Rob Bironas before he tragically died in 2014 car accident, continued. "I've never had this mindset ever so it's kind of crazy talking about it, but you just appreciate life so much more when you've been through a lot and then it's finally happening for you."