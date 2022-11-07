Get $106 Worth of Lancôme Skincare Products for Just $59

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from HSN shoppers.

Lancôme 2pc Hydrazen Gel Moisturizer with Tonique Confort Set Reviews

A shopper explained, "After years of trying to find a non-irritating toner, I discovered Confort Tonique and found the holy grail of toner. I put it in a spray bottle and take a deep sigh each morning and night as the soothing begins with a spritz to my face. I can't recommend it enough. It does have a scent which I find very pleasant and light, it also makes the moisturizer and foundation go on smoothly."

Another raved, "I'm thrilled! This in conjunction with Genifique is amazing! I love this line so much, to where I've ordered 2 sets of each! I don't want to be without...I've finally have found something that works!"

An HSN customer wrote, "Lancome Confort Tonique Comforting It's great for dry skin and its soft feels soothing and not sticky or tacky and has a nice fragrance. I am in my 70s and then winter colors my skin is so dry and with this my skin is moisturized with this toner and I use the lancome face cream."

"Great size for the price. Love this product and use daily. Great for skin tone. Very large bottle and great value for the price," someone reviewed.

Another shopper said, "Very soothing...since there's no alcohol. Doesn't dry your face out."

