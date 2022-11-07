Get $106 Worth of Lancôme Skincare Products for Just $59

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hydration is an essential component of any skincare routine, especially during this time of year. If you want to step up your self-care routine and save some money, there's a major deal at HSN right now. They have an affordable bundle with some must-shop Lancôme products.
If you want to moisturize, the Lancôme Tonique Confort toner is super soft, alcohol-free, and incredibly hydrating. Pair that with the Lancôme HydraZen Moisturizer for the ultimate dose of hydration. This moisturizer is a unique gel-cream formula that is delicate, quickly absorbing, and oh-so-soft. If you bought both of these products separately, you'd pay $106, but you can get this two-piece deal for just $59.
Lancôme 2pc Hydrazen Gel Moisturizer with Tonique Confort Set
After cleansing, put this toner on a cotton pad and sweep it across your face. Let the product absorb, then apply the moisturizer to your face and neck.
If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these reviews from HSN shoppers.
Lancôme 2pc Hydrazen Gel Moisturizer with Tonique Confort Set Reviews
A shopper explained, "After years of trying to find a non-irritating toner, I discovered Confort Tonique and found the holy grail of toner. I put it in a spray bottle and take a deep sigh each morning and night as the soothing begins with a spritz to my face. I can't recommend it enough. It does have a scent which I find very pleasant and light, it also makes the moisturizer and foundation go on smoothly."
Another raved, "I'm thrilled! This in conjunction with Genifique is amazing! I love this line so much, to where I've ordered 2 sets of each! I don't want to be without...I've finally have found something that works!"
An HSN customer wrote, "Lancome Confort Tonique Comforting It's great for dry skin and its soft feels soothing and not sticky or tacky and has a nice fragrance. I am in my 70s and then winter colors my skin is so dry and with this my skin is moisturized with this toner and I use the lancome face cream."
"Great size for the price. Love this product and use daily. Great for skin tone. Very large bottle and great value for the price," someone reviewed.
Another shopper said, "Very soothing...since there's no alcohol. Doesn't dry your face out."
If you're looking for more great beauty products, check out these affordable gifts from Nordstrom Rack.