RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Addresses Her Future on the Bravo Series

Crystal Kung Minkoff believes that everything happens for a reason.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently wrapped up one of its most dramatic seasons yet. And with all the drama that went down—from Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' son to Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna's feud and more—Bravoholics are curious which stars will return for season 13.
When it comes to Crystal's future on the Bravo reality series, she's open to whatever's in store. "The first day I got a call, the universe handed it to me, and I'm the same way about it," she exclusively told E! News at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Party on the Pier on Nov. 6.
"If it comes again, great," she added. "If it doesn't, that's okay too."
If she does come back for more Beverly Hills antics, Crystal knows how she will use her opportunity this time. "I'd like to show my family and representation," the star continued, adding that life will "always continue" after her time on the show ends.
Family is of the utmost importance to Crystal, which made it difficult to watch sisters Kyle Richards and Kathy's relationship get put through the wringer this season, especially after Kathy allegedly insulted Kyle and her family during her meltdown on the group's Aspen trip.
"It didn't air but at Garcelle's party, at the end, I pulled [Kyle] aside and said, 'All of this doesn't matter. It's about you and your family and you have my support no matter what,'" Crystal told E!. "No matter how hard we can be on the show, at the end of the day, when it's all over, that's what's left. I really hope that they can come back together and heal and get better."
She went on to compare being in the cast the last two seasons to being in a "sorority," saying, "You sort of jump into it not knowing anyone in that group. Conflict happens, but on the overall scope, you're doing it together in a way. But also, I have a lot of friends outside. It's the show and then I have this. I feel like as I progress, I am developing relationships."
As fans wait to hear which RHOBH ladies will hold onto their diamond for season 13, fans can catch up on past seasons streaming now on Peacock.
