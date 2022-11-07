RHOBH's Crystal Kung Minkoff Addresses Her Future on the Bravo Series

Watch : Crystal Kung Minkoff Reveals Who Sucks Up to Andy Cohen the Most

Crystal Kung Minkoff believes that everything happens for a reason.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recently wrapped up one of its most dramatic seasons yet. And with all the drama that went down—from Erika Jayne cursing at Garcelle Beauvais' son to Kathy Hilton and Lisa Rinna's feud and more—Bravoholics are curious which stars will return for season 13.

When it comes to Crystal's future on the Bravo reality series, she's open to whatever's in store. "The first day I got a call, the universe handed it to me, and I'm the same way about it," she exclusively told E! News at the UCLA Mattel Children's Hospital Party on the Pier on Nov. 6.

"If it comes again, great," she added. "If it doesn't, that's okay too."

If she does come back for more Beverly Hills antics, Crystal knows how she will use her opportunity this time. "I'd like to show my family and representation," the star continued, adding that life will "always continue" after her time on the show ends.