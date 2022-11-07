2022 People's Choice Awards

The Game Honors "Very Good Human" Aaron Carter With Heartfelt Story on 2005 Plane Encounter

Following Aaron Carter's death, The Game shared a touching memory he shared with the pop star during a flight in 2005. See why the rapper said the late singer was “dope af.”

Watch: Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block & More Stars React

The Game is paying tribute to Aaron Carter.  

A day after the "I Want Candy" singer's rep confirmed to E! News that he passed away on Nov. 5, the rapper shared a touching story on social media about the time he and Aaron encountered each other while on a flight more than 17 years ago. 

"It was mid year 2005 and I boarded a flight to New York with my now 19 year old son @harlemtaylorr & his mom @___aleska to do 106 & park and we were 1st class so we thought," Game captioned a picture of Aaron with his older brother Nick Carter on Instagram Nov. 6. "Turns out they over booked & we were one seat short & he was sitting across the isle & said ‘Hey, you guys have little man.. you can have my seat Game.'"

The "Eazy" rapper noted that at the time, he had just dropped his first album and "still wasn't sure" that everyone knew who he was. 

"The plane wasn't full so Aaron went back to coach & sat in an isle & had the whole row to himself so he was chilling," Game continued. "I felt bad about him giving up his seat so I thought to myself… ‘f--k that, I'm going to sit in coach too!!!'"

The Game said he then approached Aaron, who was in his seat with his headphones on, and asked if he could sit with him. 

"We ended up talking the entire damn near 6 hour flight & I can remember thinking how kool it was to be talking to a guy I seen on MTV a million times who my lil sister loved to death cause again I had just became a star so this was super dope," he shared. "We got to know one another very well during that flight, exchanged sidekick numbers & always hugged when we saw each other over the years."

Aaron passed away at age 34 after he was found unresponsive in his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. The former child star's cause of death has not been revealed.

Game said Aaron's death "really hurt my feelings" and he immediately thought about their 2005 encounter. 

"He was dope af & a very good human," he concluded. "my love & condolences are with you, your family & his baby boy through this tough time & after. Hit me whenever, FOREVER. Rest Easy Aaron, fly high kid."

