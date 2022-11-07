Gifts Under $250: Bearaby Weighted Blankets, Gucci Jewelry, NuFace Skincare & More

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Whether you took on extra hours, got that bonus, or your impulse purchase scratch-off came through, it finally happened: You've got a little cash to burn. And what better way to put it to use than shopping for the holiday season?

As we all know, there's nothing like an unexpectedly luxe little present to make someone's day merry and bright. But if you're new to the big-gift game, don't panic! We've got your back. We put together this list of 20 gifts under $250 to wow everyone on your list this year.

(Perhaps even the writers that went to the trouble for you? Just a thought.)

From travel-ready weighted blankets to keep folks calm during the holidays to maybe the nicest candle you'll ever gift, we've compiled a range of stylish, high-end, and practical gifts that are sure to please. A gift card might be a one-time-use only, but a pair of heart-shaped Gucci earrings are forever.