Chris Pratt Mourns Death of The Electric State Crew Member

After Chris Pratt learned that a crew member who worked on his movie The Electric State died on Nov. 4, the actor honored the late individual, whose name was not shared.

By Elyse Dupre Nov 07, 2022 1:27 PM
CelebritiesChris Pratt
Chris Pratt is paying tribute to a member of The Electric State family.

"Our prayers go out to the family and friends of our beloved teamster who passed away Friday morning," the actor, 43, who is currently in production on the Netflix movie, wrote on Instagram Stories Nov. 5. "Reminder to hold your loved ones close."

The name of the late individual has not yet been publicly shared.

The official Instagram accounts for the Russo Brothers, directors Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, and their studio AGBO also mourned the crew member's passing.

"The Electric State production family lost a valued production crew member yesterday," the Nov. 5 messages read. "We express our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We love our crew like family. And this is devastating news to all of us…"

A source close to Netflix told Deadline the crew member was killed in an off-set car accident that occurred "after working hours" in Georgia, where The Electric State is being filmed, on Nov. 4. 

"Production was paused today," the source told the outlet on Nov. 4, "and cast and crew were offered counseling resources."

E! News has reached out to Netflix but has yet to receive any comment.

The Electric State is based on Simon Stålenhag's graphic novel of the same name, which follows a teenage girl and a robot who set out to find her missing brother.

In addition to Pratt, the film features Millie Bobby Brown, Michelle Yeoh, Stanley Tucci, Jason Alexander, Brian Cox, Jenny Slate, Anthony Mackie, Billy Bob Thornton, Ke Huy Quan and Giancarlo Esposito.

