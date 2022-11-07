Selena Gomez Responds to Criticism Over Alleged Francia Raísa Snub

Selena Gomez has made a rare comment about the chatter surrounding her friendship with Francia Raísa.
To backtrack a bit: In an interview with Rolling Stone published Nov. 3, the Selena + Chef star opened up about her friendships within the music industry, sharing that she considers Taylor Swift to be her "only friend" in that realm. After the quote was shared in an E! News Instagram post over the weekend, Francia—who has been friends with Selena for over a decade—allegedly wrote that the quote was "interesting" in a since-deleted comment.
Now, in response to a Nov. 6 TikTok that discussed the possible drama—which also touched on Francia being absent from the singer's recent My Mind & Me documentary—Selena commented, "Sorry I didn't mention every person I know."
The response from the singer regarding the online speculation comes almost five years after the 30-year-old shared she underwent a kidney transplant as a result of her Lupus diagnosis, and that her friend Francia was the donor.
"She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me," the "Same Old Love" singer wrote on social media in 2017. "I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis."
In response, the grown-ish alum wrote at the time, "I am beyond grateful that God would trust me with something that not only saved a life, but changed mine in the process. This was part of our story, and we will share it soon, but what is important now is that this is not the only story."