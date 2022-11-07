Make Thanksgiving Easier With 15 Top-Rated Kitchen Finds You Never Knew You Needed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Hosting Thanksgiving dinner can get stressful. There are so many details to take into account, from cooking to decor and everything in between. If you want to go all out with your cooking and spend less time in the kitchen, it is actually possible if you have the right tools. There are so many affordable, time-saving kitchen gadgets that will make holiday meal preparation so much easier.
Stop stressing out about whether or not your turkey is done and get one of these pop-up timers. Use this fat separator to make gravy and sauce without any extras. Ditch the old fashioned buffet setup for these electric food warmers that keep your meal at your desired temperature. Don't tire yourself out carving the turkey. Get this electric carving knife instead.
If those sound like your typical Thanksgiving struggles, you need to check out these top-rated kitchen essentials you never knew you needed.
Thanksgiving Kitchen Game-Changers
Turkey Pop-up Timer (Set of 2)
Even when you do the math before putting your turkey in the oven, it's hard not to check on it a million times until it seems cooked. If scenario sounds all too familiar to you, check out these disposable pop-up timers. The red stem pops up to indicate that your turkey has been cooked to the right temperature, according to the brand. This set has two pop-up times, which are each good for one use.
A shopper raved, "I love these Turkey Pop-up timers. You can count on them to pop at the perfect time. They are so nice to have especially when you purchase a turkey or roasting chicken that does not have a pop-up timer in them, which has happened to me several times. Thank you for carrying these as they are supper hard to find elsewhere."
Someone else shared, "This little pop-up timers are great. I always use them in my turkey at Thanksgiving and I always get a juicy, golden brown bird. When the timer pops up -- Turkey is done."
OXO Good Grips 4-Cup Fat Separator
Use this to separate unwanted fat from flavorful juices. This is great for sauces and gravy. It has a strainer and a tapered lip and spout to minimize drips. It's even dishwasher-safe, which is makes holiday cleanup even easier.
This product has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Best separator I've ever owned. Forget all those separators that say they do it better. This one by OXO uses the simplicity of science to quickly and accurately let the fat rise to the top. How fast does it work? Seconds! Within minutes of taking the turkey out of the oven I was able to pour the drippings into the fat separator, and then immediately pour the juices into the pot."
Ovente Electric Buffet Server with 3 Warming Pans
You don't need to use the wire rack, water, and fuel from traditional buffet setups. This electric buffet server is so much easier. It keeps three dishes warmed and separated, so all of your guests enjoy their meal at an optimum temperature. This product has 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper & Spiralizer
This multi-tasking chopper comes with four interchangeable blades that let you julienne, chop, spiral, and slice vegetables with ease. You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use and simple to clean.
It has 52,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Makes life so much easier. I can't imagine chopping onions or bell peppers by hand anymore, and it does so much more. We used to have a prepworks chopper which was a similar idea, but you had to press so hard to chop, and it broke after not too long. This one requires very little effort to cut through the food and it has a generous container."
Cuisinart Electric Knife with Cutting Board
If carving up the turkey is a tiring task, you need to check out this electric knife and cutting board set. It's powerful, easy-to-use, and it's dishwasher-safe for easy clean up. It has a safety lock feature as well.
This set has 8,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "We bought this knife last year for Thanksgiving and I'm so glad we did. It made carving the turkey so much easier. We also used it for the Christmas ham and it did a great job. We use it occasionally throughout the year with roasts and whole chickens too."
Secura Electric Wine Opener
Whether you're cooking with wine or sipping on it, a wine opener is a holiday must-have. This cordless, electric wine opener is incredibly easy to use and it has 26,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Make your life easier, especially with the holidays coming up. Just get this hand mixer. KitchenAid is such a reliable brand and having this in your kitchen will save you some time for sure. This device comes in many colors and it has 10,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Stainless Steel Smooth Potato Masher
Make mashed potatoes with ease when you have this tool in your arsenal. The grip is soft, comfortable, and non-slip. This is great to mash vegetables, fruits, and starches with ease.
This device has 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I wanted something for mashing potatoes and bananas. This was perfect. I'm not very strong and this one is easy to use." Someone else said, "Throw the one away that you bought at the super market. By far the best masher I've ever used. Silky smooth mashed potatoes every time."
OXO Good Grips Salad Spinner
I just bought this salad spinner and I am obsessed. Its purpose is to help you clean lettuce, but I also use it to help me mix up my salads, so the ingredients are evenly spread out. This salad spinner has 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Box Grater
Use this cheese grater with built-in storage instead of attempting to hold your grater, block of cheese, and a bowl at the same time. This product has 4,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stack Man100% Compostable Take Out Food Containers- 50 Pack
Let's be honest: no one is going to return your tupperware. Your wedding guests may have the best intentions, but you're never getting those plastic containers back. Instead, give your guests leftovers in these compostable, biodegradable containers. This set has 2,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brandon-Super Disposable Food Prep Gloves- 500 Pieces
Make your post-cooking clean up a little easier and save your manicure with these disposable food prep gloves. This set has 11,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Instant Read Oven/Grill/Smoker Monitoring Thermometer
If you're cooking multiple dishes for Thanksgiving, you'll have to change the temperature of your oven a few times throughout the process. Make sure your oven is at the right temperature with this instant read thermometer that can also be used with grills and smokers. This product has 30,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
OXO Good Grips Angled Turkey Baster with Cleaning Brush
A turkey baster is far from an original suggestion for Thanksgiving dinner preparation tools. However, this one comes with a cleaning brush, which is so needed for this tough-to-clean tool. This set has 3,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kitchen Mama Electric Can Opener
Save some time and use this electric can opener. All you need to do is push a button. It's just that simple. It comes in a few colors and it has 51,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
