Walmart Early Black Friday Sale: Get a $300 Suitcase Set for $100 & More Finds at Unbeatable Prices

We're already nearing the end of the year, and among other things, early Black Friday sales are here!
Right now, you can shop incredible deals on home, tech, fashion, beauty and more from Walmart's early Black Friday sale. We're talking Beats headphones for under $100, JBL speakers for $59, Champion crewneck sweaters for $25 and so much more. It's a great time to get ahead on holiday gift shopping or even prepping for Thanksgiving. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with this roundup of the best Walmart early Black Friday deals.
Keep reading and get to shopping some can't-miss deals.
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV
This Walmart early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to snag some tech essentials, like this Smart Roku TV for $188. There are thousands of streaming channels for you to watch, with four times the resolution of Full HD for excellent quality and clarity.
JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker
A high-quality, waterproof and wireless speaker often comes at a high price, and this JBL Flip 4 is currently on sale for $59 instead of the usual $99 price tag. It would work as a great gift for a technophile or even as an entertainment staple with all the holiday parties that are to come.
($135 Value) BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, Holiday Gift Set
You can also shop advent calendars during the early Black Friday deals at Walmart! Snag this beauty advent calendar that typically retails for $135 for just $59. It comes with some amazing products from brands like Lancer, Mario Badescu, Patchology, Grow Gorgeous and more.
Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Row-by-Row Cleaning
You can currently get a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for almost $200 off, which is a pretty amazing deal. This robot vacuum is especially useful in reducing cleanup time for those holiday or dinner parties you might be hosting this season. It has row-by-row cleaning and works with app or voice control from your phone, Google Assistant or Alexa.
K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker in Black
Coffee lovers, get your fix with his Keurig single serve coffee maker for just $35 instead of the usual $50 price tag. It's a kitchen essential that you can snag at a great price, but only for a limited time!
Farberware Easy Clean Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 11-Piece, Aqua
If you're in the market for a new cookware set, this 11-piece aluminum nonstick pots and pans set is a great option for just $35. It will definitely help you get through all your holiday cooking at an unbeatable price.
Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Technology and Self Cleaning Brushroll
This Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is lightweight, powerful and currently on sale for over $100 off. It's great for deep cleaning and even comes with a removable handheld vacuum for multipurpose cleaning.
Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Voice Remote and TV Controls
This Roku streaming stick is currently on sale for just $25. It has a simple setup and features a long-range Wi-Fi receiver that is super speedy and high quality. It's small enough to hide right behind your TV, too.
Champion Men's and Big Men's Powerblend Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt
This Champion crewneck is a classic look that would work perfectly as a gift, even for yourself. It comes in so many different colors that are all on sale for up to 50% off its original $50 price tag.
Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Dark Green
This luggage set is a must-have for the upcoming holidays. It's on sale for $100 instead of its original $300 price and comes in so many different colors. It has a protective hard shell for durability, double spinning wheels and a built-in TSA lock. What more could you ask for?
Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals
These hoop earrings with Swarovski crystals currently on sale for $18 instead of the original $135 price are a can't-miss. They're absolutely stunning and would be a great holiday gift that certainly won't break the bank with its current deal.
Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)
If you don't have a pair of AirPods yet, snag them from this Walmart early Black Friday sale. They're currently $159 and have noise cancellation, more than 24 hours of listening time with the charging case and high quality, spatial audio.
Mainstays 5 Pack Tritan Food Storage Container
Leftover season is about to be upon us, so you should be prepared for the occasion. Luckily, you can snag these storage containers for just $11 from Walmart's early Black Friday deals. These will definitely be useful for Thanksgiving!
Serta Mason Futon with USB Power, Black Upholstery
This futon really does it all! It features a built-in charging station with two charging ports and two USB ports. You can get it in various different colors for over $200 off, which is a total steal.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray - 38mm - Black Sports Band
This Apple Watch would make a great gift for anyone, especially since it's on sale for $149. It comes with a black sports band, activity tracker and more, so it would be great for someone who is always on the move or working out.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Black
Beats headphones are some of the nicest out there, so you can't go wrong when purchasing them on sale. They're wireless, sleek and have up to 40 hours of battery life. You can snag the black or pink ones for $99.
Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker
You can get this electric pressure cooker for $50 and whip up all your favorite meals. It's convenient and functional, and definitely an essential for the holiday season!
