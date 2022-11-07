2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Walmart Early Black Friday Sale: Get a $300 Suitcase Set for $100 & More Finds at Unbeatable Prices

Walmart's early Black Friday sale is here with some jaw-dropping deals on home, tech, beauty, fashion and more that you need to add to your cart ASAP.

By Ella Chakarian Nov 07, 2022 12:00 PMTags
DealsShoppingBlack Friday / Cyber MondayE! Insider ShopDaily DealsShop SalesShop HomeShop NewsE! Insider
ecomm: walmart early black friday

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We're already nearing the end of the year, and among other things, early Black Friday sales are here!

Right now, you can shop incredible deals on home, tech, fashion, beauty and more from Walmart's early Black Friday sale. We're talking Beats headphones for under $100, JBL speakers for $59Champion crewneck sweaters for $25 and so much more. It's a great time to get ahead on holiday gift shopping or even prepping for Thanksgiving. If you're not sure where to start your shopping, we've go you covered with this roundup of the best Walmart early Black Friday deals.

Keep reading and get to shopping some can't-miss deals.

read
Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack Sale: Get a Dreamy $139 Calvin Klein Dress for $31 & More Finds Under $60

TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV

This Walmart early Black Friday sale is the perfect time to snag some tech essentials, like this Smart Roku TV for $188. There are thousands of streaming channels for you to watch, with four times the resolution of Full HD for excellent quality and clarity.

$278
$188
Walmart

JBL Flip 4 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

A high-quality, waterproof and wireless speaker often comes at a high price, and this JBL Flip 4 is currently on sale for $59 instead of the usual $99 price tag. It would work as a great gift for a technophile or even as an entertainment staple with all the holiday parties that are to come.

 

$99
$59
Walmart

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

2

Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage

3

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer's Death

($135 Value) BeautySpaceNK 2022 Premium Beauty Christmas Advent Calendar, Holiday Gift Set

You can also shop advent calendars during the early Black Friday deals at Walmart! Snag this beauty advent calendar that typically retails for $135 for just $59. It comes with some amazing products from brands like Lancer, Mario Badescu, Patchology, Grow Gorgeous and more.

$135
$59
Walmart

Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, Row-by-Row Cleaning

You can currently get a Shark EZ Robot Vacuum for almost $200 off, which is a pretty amazing deal. This robot vacuum is especially useful in reducing cleanup time for those holiday or dinner parties you might be hosting this season. It has row-by-row cleaning and works with app or voice control from your phone, Google Assistant or Alexa.

$449
$258
Walmart

K-Express Essentials Single Serve Coffee Maker in Black

Coffee lovers, get your fix with his Keurig single serve coffee maker for just $35 instead of the usual $50 price tag. It's a kitchen essential that you can snag at a great price, but only for a limited time!

$50
$35
Walmart

Farberware Easy Clean Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Pots and Pans Set, 11-Piece, Aqua

If you're in the market for a new cookware set, this 11-piece aluminum nonstick pots and pans set is a great option for just $35. It will definitely help you get through all your holiday cooking at an unbeatable price.

$50
$35
Walmart

Shark® Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins Technology and Self Cleaning Brushroll

This Shark Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum is lightweight, powerful and currently on sale for over $100 off. It's great for deep cleaning and even comes with a removable handheld vacuum for multipurpose cleaning.

$259
$144
Walmart

Roku Streaming Stick 4K Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Voice Remote and TV Controls

This Roku streaming stick is currently on sale for just $25. It has a simple setup and features a long-range Wi-Fi receiver that is super speedy and high quality. It's small enough to hide right behind your TV, too.

$49
$25
Walmart

Champion Men's and Big Men's Powerblend Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt

This Champion crewneck is a classic look that would work perfectly as a gift, even for yourself. It comes in so many different colors that are all on sale for up to 50% off its original $50 price tag.

$50
$25
Walmart

Zimtown 3 Piece Nested Spinner Suitcase Luggage Set With TSA Lock Dark Green

This luggage set is a must-have for the upcoming holidays. It's on sale for $100 instead of its original $300 price and comes in so many different colors. It has a protective hard shell for durability, double spinning wheels and a built-in TSA lock. What more could you ask for?

$300
$100
Walmart

Cate & Chloe Bianca 18k White Gold Hoop Earrings with Swarovski Crystals

These hoop earrings with Swarovski crystals currently on sale for $18 instead of the original $135 price are a can't-miss. They're absolutely stunning and would be a great holiday gift that certainly won't break the bank with its current deal.

$135
$18
Walmart

Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging Case (1st Generation)

If you don't have a pair of AirPods yet, snag them from this Walmart early Black Friday sale. They're currently $159 and have noise cancellation, more than 24 hours of listening time with the charging case and high quality, spatial audio.

$170
$159
Walmart

Mainstays 5 Pack Tritan Food Storage Container

Leftover season is about to be upon us, so you should be prepared for the occasion. Luckily, you can snag these storage containers for just $11 from Walmart's early Black Friday deals. These will definitely be useful for Thanksgiving!

$17
$11
Walmart

Serta Mason Futon with USB Power, Black Upholstery

This futon really does it all! It features a built-in charging station with two charging ports and two USB ports. You can get it in various different colors for over $200 off, which is a total steal.

$399
$118
Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS Space Gray - 38mm - Black Sports Band

This Apple Watch would make a great gift for anyone, especially since it's on sale for $149. It comes with a black sports band, activity tracker and more, so it would be great for someone who is always on the move or working out.

$199
$149
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones with Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Black

Beats headphones are some of the nicest out there, so you can't go wrong when purchasing them on sale. They're wireless, sleek and have up to 40 hours of battery life. You can snag the black or pink ones for $99.

$131
$99
Walmart

Instant Pot Duo 6-Quart 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker

You can get this electric pressure cooker for $50 and whip up all your favorite meals. It's convenient and functional, and definitely an essential for the holiday season!

$80
$50
Walmart

Shop some more must-have finds with these most-loved Amazon entertaining picks with five-star reviews.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!

Trending Stories

1

Melanie Martin Breaks Silence on Death of Son's Father Aaron Carter

2

Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage

3

Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Singer's Death

4

Robert Downey Jr. Showcases His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head

5

Ryan Reynolds Hilariously Reacts to Nick Cannon's Baby No. 11 News