Nick Carter Sobs as Backstreet Boys Honor Aaron Carter Onstage at London Concert

Watch : Nick Carter Mourns Brother Aaron Carter's Death

Nick Carter is still reeling from the death of his brother Aaron Carter.

During the Backstreet Boys' Nov. 6 concert at the O2 Arena in London, the singer was visually emotional as he and his bandmates paid tribute to the late musician onstage.

As seen in videos shared to social media, a big screen showed in memoriam images of Aaron during a performance of the boy band's latest single "No Place," which member Kevin Richardson explained "is very special to us because that song is about family."

"Everybody in here, we all grew up together," the singer told the crowd, as Nick stood beside him in tears. "We've been through highs and lows and ups and downs—we thank you for being with the Backstreet family for 29 years, for all the love."

He continued, "Tonight we've got a little bit of heavy hearts. Because we lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him."