Robert Downey Jr. Steps Out With His New Look After His Kids Shave His Head

Robert Downey Jr. gave his youngest kids a special project over Halloween: To give him a major makeover. Now, the Iron Man actor is taking his new look out on the town.

Robert Downey Jr., is that you?

just before Halloween, the actor shared an Instagram video of his and wife Susan Downey's kids Exton, 10, and Avri, 8, shaving his head upon his request for his upcoming role in the HBO limited series The Sympathizer. And this weekend, RBJ stepped out to showcase his new look upon the masses.

Sporting his signature tinted glasses, the actor debuted his shaved look on the red carpet for the first time at premiere of Netflix's Sr., a documentary about his father, independent filmmaker Robert Downey Sr., at 2022 AFI Fest in Hollywood Nov. 4. He was accompanied by his wife as well as his friend Jon Favreau, who directed him in the Iron Man films.

"He was a groundbreaking filmmaker. As well as my dad. It's not uncomplicated," Robert said about his father on Instagram. "Sr. is a documentary that tells the story of Robert Downey's maverick rise in NYC, his crash, burn and redemption in Hollywood and our relationship in the aftermath. Directed by Chris Smith. Only on Netflix, December 2nd."

Robert Downey Jr.'s Best Roles

On Nov. 5, wearing a neon green suit, Robert appeared onstage at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony in Los Angeles, where he inducted a fellow '80s icon, the rock group Duran Duran, into the prestigious museum.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Shutterstock

