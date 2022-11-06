Cher Breaks Her Silence on Alexander Edwards Dating Rumors

Watch : Cher Spotted Holding Hands With Amber Rose's Ex

She found someone.

After sparking romance rumors with Alexander "A.E." Edwards, Cher seemingly addressed the unexpected relationship on social media.

Late on Nov. 5, she posted a photo of the music producer, captioning it, "Alexander" and including a red heart emoji. The Grammy winner also dropped some cryptic answers while participating in a Q&A on the social media platform.

When asked if the man in the photo was her "new man," Cher slyly replied with a smiley face with hearts emoji. She replied to another fan with the same emoji after they tweeted, "Good for you. Enjoy what you're doing and who you're with and FK everyone else. You deserve to be happy."

When another fan wrote that he "better be treating you like the queen you are," Cher seemingly confirmed that was case writing, "LIKE A [crown emoji].

Some fans expressed criticism over the pair's age difference. Cher is 78 and Edwards is 36. "I'm Not Defending us," she tweeted on Nov. 6. "Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn' Matter That & Not Bothering Anyone."