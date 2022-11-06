Hilary Duff Pays Tribute to Ex Aaron Carter After His Death at 34

Watch : Aaron Carter Dead at 34: New Kids on the Block & More Stars React

Hilary Duff is mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Aaron Carter, who she dated when both were teen stars.

The "I Want Candy" singer, brother of Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, was found dead at 34 in his home in Lancaster, Calif. Nov. 5. The cause of the former child star's death has not been revealed.

"For Aaron- I'm deeply sorry that life was so hard for you and that you had to struggle in-front of the whole world," Hilary, 35, wrote on Instagram later that day. "You had a charm that was absolutely effervescent...boy did my teenage self love you deeply. Sending love to your family at this time. Rest easy."

Aaron and Hilary dated on and off for almost three years, starting in 2000 when both were 13. In the latter year, he guest-starred on her Disney Channel series, Lizzie McGuire. The plot: Lizzie and her pals set off on a mission to meet the singer, who is shooting his Christmas music video in their town, and she and Aaron end up kissing under a piece of mistletoe as his ballad "Girl You Shine" plays.