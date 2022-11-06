Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Death of Her "Funny, Sweet" Brother

Musician Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, has broken her silence about the death of her brother, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship in his final years.
The former child singer was found dead inside his home Nov. 5. He was 34.
"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," Angel wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of the twins. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them."
She added, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."
The "I Want Candy" singer had a strained relationship with both Angel and the siblings' older brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter. In 2019, the two filed restraining orders against Aaron. In her filing, Angel alleged that in a phone call, Aaron "threatened the lives" of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and then-baby daughter Harper.
In Nick's filing, he described an alleged FaceTime conversation between Aaron and Angel, during which Aaron supposedly said he "thinks about killing babies and has thought about killing [Nick's] wife, Lauren [Kitt Carter]."
Aaron denied any wrongdoing. He tweeted following Nick's filing, "I am astounded at the accusations being made against me and I do not wish harm to anyone, especially my family." After news of Angel's filing was made public, Aaron wrote on Instagram, "I have never had thoughts of causing anyone pain, let alone taking anyone's life."
Both Angel and Nick obtained their restraining orders. But more family drama continued. In 2021, Aaron alleged on Twitter that his family "tried to put me in prison and who tried to get a conservatorship on me in court." A source close to Nick later told E! News that the Backstreet Boys member and Aaron "do not speak and there is no conservatorship attempt happening."
Following his death, Nick also paid tribute to his little brother, writing on Instagram, "My heart has been broken today. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held onto the hope, that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed."
He added, "Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss," Nick continued. "But the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here. I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know. I love you Chizz., now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth….God, Please take care of my baby brother."
In addition to Angel and Nick, Aaron is also survived by mom Jane, sisters Bobbie Jean Carter and Virginia Marie Carter, brother Kaden Brent Carter and stepsister Taelyn Dobson. The "Crush on You" singer was preceded in death by dad Bob Carter and sister Leslie Carter, who died of an overdose in 2012 at age 25.