Aaron Carter's Twin Sister Angel Mourns Death of Her "Funny, Sweet" Brother

Musician Aaron Carter's twin sister, Angel Carter Conrad, has broken her silence about the death of her brother, with whom she had a tumultuous relationship in his final years.

The former child singer was found dead inside his home Nov. 5. He was 34.

"To my twin… I loved you beyond measure. You will be missed dearly," Angel wrote on Instagram, alongside childhood photos of the twins. "My funny, sweet Aaron, I have so many memories of you and I, and I promise to cherish them."

She added, "I know you're at peace now. I will carry you with me until the day I die and get to see you again."

The "I Want Candy" singer had a strained relationship with both Angel and the siblings' older brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter. In 2019, the two filed restraining orders against Aaron. In her filing, Angel alleged that in a phone call, Aaron "threatened the lives" of herself, her husband Corey Conrad and then-baby daughter Harper.