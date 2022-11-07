Eminem Makes Rare Public Appearance with Daughter Hailie at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan

As Eminem was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, his no. 1 fan was right there with him.

The rapper's daughter Hailie Jade made a rare public appearance with her dad at the Nov. 5 ceremony in Los Angeles. The two were photographed sitting at a table in coordinating black leather jackets during the event.

Eminem, 50, was recognized in the performer category along with Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Eurythmics, Carly Simon and Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo as "artists who have created music whose originality, impact and influence has changed the course of rock & roll," according to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. In addition, Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten were honored with the Early Influence Award, and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine and Sylvia Robinson received the Ahmet Ertegun Award. Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis also won the Musical Excellence Award.