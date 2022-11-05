Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos

Watch : Aaron Carter Dead at 34

As a child and teen singer, Aaron Carter appeared to be on top of the world.

In the '90s and '00s, he released popular music such as covers of "Crush on You" and "I Want Candy" and toured with his brother Nick Carter's band, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears, as well as on his own. He also hung out with other top celebs while attending major celebrity events, such as the Grammys and other award shows. He dated Hilary Duff. He also made guest appearances on TV shows.

But in the last several years of his life, Aaron struggled to achieve the same level of fame and success as he battled addiction, mental health struggles and family and relationship turmoil, including a feud with Nick.

Aaron was found dead at age 34 inside his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. He is survived by a son, Prince, who is 11 months old. The cause of his death has not been revealed.