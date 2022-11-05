2022 People's Choice Awards

Vote Now!

Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos

Aaron Carter, a former child pop star and brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5 at age 34 at his home, leaving behind a son. Look back at his life in pictures.

By Corinne Heller Nov 05, 2022 11:10 PMTags
MusicAaron CarterNick Carter
Watch: Aaron Carter Dead at 34

As a child and teen singer, Aaron Carter appeared to be on top of the world.

In the '90s and '00s, he released popular music such as covers of "Crush on You" and "I Want Candy" and toured with his brother Nick Carter's band, Backstreet Boys, and Britney Spears, as well as on his own. He also hung out with other top celebs while attending major celebrity events, such as the Grammys and other award shows. He dated Hilary Duff. He also made guest appearances on TV shows.

But in the last several years of his life, Aaron struggled to achieve the same level of fame and success as he battled addiction, mental health struggles and family and relationship turmoil, including a feud with Nick.

Aaron was found dead at age 34 inside his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. He is survived by a son, Prince, who is 11 months old. The cause of his death has not been revealed.

photos
Celebrity Deaths: 2022's Fallen Stars

As the celebrity world mourns one of their own, let's take a look back at key moments in Aaron's life and career:

Fryderyk Gabowicz/picture alliance via Getty Images
1997: Aaron & Sporty Spice

The singer appears with Mel C from the Spice Girls in Hamburg, Germany.

Gisela Schober/Getty Images
1998: German TV Appearance

Aaron appears on Bravo All Stars.

(Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
1999: Diddy & Me

Aaron appears with Diddy at MTV's Big Help Concert.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc
1999: Grammys

Aaron appears at the Grammy Awards.

SGranitz/WireImage
2000: Aaron & Nick

The brothers appear together at the Billboard Music Awards.

Barry King/WireImage
2000: Brothers' Night Out

Aaron hangs out with big brother Nick Carter at the Billboard Music Awards.

M. Caulfield/WireImage
2001: Billboard Music Awards

Aaron and fellow singer Billy Gilman appear onstage.

Bei/Shutterstock
2002: Meeting Diana Ross

The two attend the annual Dream Halloween Los Angeles event benefiting Children Affected by AIDS Foundation (CAAF).

SGranitz/WireImage
2002: Dynamic Duo

Aaron and brother Nick Carter appear at 102.7 KIIS-FM's Wango Tango concert at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif.

 

Lester Cohen/WireImage
2003: With Hilary Duff

The singer appears with his girlfriend at an after-party for the premiere of The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Amy Graves/WireImage
2005: BSB Reunion

Aaron meets up with his bro Nick Carter's Backstreet Boys band mates A.J. McClean and Brian Littrell at a Grammys event.

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock
2005: Chillin' With Nick Cannon

The two appear together at an MTV VMAs party.

ABC/ADAM LARKEY
2009: Dancing With the Stars

Aaron dances with Karina Smirnoff on the show.

Adam Larkey/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
2009: Dancing Duo

Aaron and DWTS partner Karina Smirnoff showcase their moves.

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
2017: Fan Event

The singer poses during a handprint ceremony and meet & greet with fans as he visits Planet Hollywood Times Square in New York City.

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images
2017: Meeting Adam Lambert

The singers attend Project Angel Food's 2017 Angel Awards.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for The Artists Project
2018: Portrait

The singer poses for portrait sitting in an Ulloo42 chair at the Visual Snow Initiative visits The Artists Projecton event in L.A.

Suzanne Cordeiro/Shutterstock
2019: On Tour

Aaron performs at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/WireImage
2021: Aaron & Melanie Martin

The two, at the time expecting their son Prince, appear at the Celebrity Boxing Face Off between Aaron and Lamar Odom, who won the match.

Instagram
2021: Birth of Prince

Aaron appears in the delivery room with his son, Prince.

Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images
2022: Vegas Night

The star arrives at the Kings of Hustler male revue at Larry Flynt's Hustler Club in Las Vegas.

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Aaron Carter Dead at 34

2

Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos

3

Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Breaking

Aaron Carter Dead at 34

2

Remembering Aaron Carter: A Life in Photos

3

Inside Aaron Carter’s Rocky Journey After Child Star Success

4

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance at Kris Jenner's Birthday Party

5

North West and Family Transform into Kris Jenner for Her 67th Birthday