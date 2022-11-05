Aaron Carter Dead at Age 34

The music world has lost one of its own.
Aaron Carter, a former child star and younger brother of Backstreet Boys member Nick Carter, died Nov. 5, his rep confirms to E! News. He was 34.
"It is with deepest regret," the musician's rep said in a statement, "to report Aaron Carter was found unresponsive this a.m. in his home in Palmdale, CA."
TMZ, citing law enforcement sources, reported a 9-1-1 call was made, noting a man had drowned in the residence. However, while homicide detectives were dispatched per protocol, there is no information or evidence of foul play. The cause of Aaron's death has not been revealed..
A Lancaster Sheriff's Office spokesperson confirmed to E! News that officers arrived at Aaron's home but offered no further details.
Aaron, who rose to fame in 1997 with the hit "Crush on You," is survived by an 11-month-old son, Prince (with ex Melanie Martin).
On Nov. 1, four days before he was found dead, Aaron was pulled over by police for allegedly driving an RV erratically but was later let go after he passed a field sobriety test, TMZ reported, citing law enforcement sources. According to the outlet, Melanie was driving behind him at the time in an SUV.
Aaron's death comes amid years of personal turmoil. In 2019, Aaron spoke on TV about his mental health battles, saying he suffered from multiple personality disorder, schizophrenia, anxiety and manic depression.
Aaron, who has been open about his struggles with substance abuse, also suffered family turmoil, feuding with both his twin sister Angel Carter and Nick, who obtained a restraining order against him in 2019, claiming Aaron had told him he had thought about killing Nick's then-pregnant wife and unborn child. Aaron denied the allegations and later accused Nick and their late sister Leslie Carter, who died in 2012 at 25 from a drug overdose, of abuse.