Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Kiss in Bear-y Adorable Photo

Watch : Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are un-bearably cute.

The couple cuddle up for a kiss in a new Instagram pic posted by the "Ghost" singer on Nov. 5. In the snap, Hailey is seen wearing a teddy-bear onesie, complete with a hood with ears as she plants a smooch on her husband who is bundled up in a yellow fleece jacket, matching beanie and grey hoodie.

Justin captioned the post, "Photo dump, love you guyth , mith u."

The carousel of photos also included one of Hailey with Margot Robbie from the WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Innovator Awards, fuzzy characters from Justin's Drew House brand and a selfie from Halloween where the Grammy winner dressed as punk rocker wearing a black-and-white sweater styled with a black beanie and spiked collar, as the Rhode skincare founder covered herself in roses to pay homage to an Yves Saint Laurent haute couture runway look from 1999, originally worn by model Laetitia Casta.