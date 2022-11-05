2022 People's Choice Awards

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber Kiss in Bear-y Adorable Photo

After dressing up together for Halloween, Justin Bieber shared a sweet photo packing on the PDA with wife Hailey Bieber.

Watch: Justin & Hailey Bieber Announce NEW ADDITION to Their Family

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber are un-bearably cute.

The couple cuddle up for a kiss in a new Instagram pic posted by the "Ghost" singer on Nov. 5. In the snap, Hailey is seen wearing a teddy-bear onesie, complete with a hood with ears as she plants a smooch on her husband who is bundled up in a yellow fleece jacket, matching beanie and grey hoodie.

Justin captioned the post, "Photo dump, love you guyth , mith u."

The carousel of photos also included one of Hailey with Margot Robbie from the WSJ. Magazine's 2022 Innovator Awards, fuzzy characters from Justin's Drew House brand and a selfie from Halloween where the Grammy winner dressed as punk rocker wearing a black-and-white sweater styled with a black beanie and spiked collar, as the Rhode skincare founder covered herself in roses to pay homage to an Yves Saint Laurent haute couture runway look from 1999, originally worn by model Laetitia Casta

photos
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

One week earlier, the couple—who tied the knot in 2018—stepped out for Doja Cat's star-studded and masquerade-themed 27th birthday party in West Hollywood. Both wore black eye masks as the model showcased custom Victoria's Secret black lingerie and the pop star sported a black, caped Zorro-like outfit. 

Instagram

Hailey, 25, and Justin, 27, haven't been the only ones dressing up in costume lately. On Oct. 31, Hailey shared the first photo of their newest dog donning a pig costume, writing on her Instagram Stories, "This is Oscar's new baby sister. Piggy Lou Bieber."

Justin also shared photos of Piggy Lou on his Instagram. The post featured snaps of the "Sorry" singer and Hailey in costume with both of their pups captioning it with a simple, "Happy Halloween."

