Kate Middleton Braves The Rain In Chic Red Ensemble at Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals

Rain or shine, nothing can stop Kate Middleton's impeccable style.
Sheltered underneath a large umbrella, the Princess of Wales was the ultimate lady in red as she cheered England on to victory over Papa New Guinea's national team at the Rugby League World Cup Quarterfinals at the DW Stadium in Wigan, England on Nov. 5. Kate, 40, bundled up in a long scarlet-colored Alexander McQueen coat over a burgundy turtleneck. She completed the autumnal ensemble with suede boots, pearl earrings by Annoushka Ducas and woolen red poppy pin to show her support of the armed forces ahead of the United Kingdom's Remembrance Day on Nov. 11.
Prior to kickoff, Kate met with players of both teams on the field and took part in a minute of "non-silence" held to mark the tournament's Movember Mental Fitness Match Day.
The game marked Kate's first rugby match since she took over from Prince Harry as the patron of the Rugby Football League and the Rugby Football Union earlier this year. The Duke of Sussex had previously held the position since 2016 when he took over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
"I am so thrilled to become Patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union–two fantastic organizations who are committed to harnessing the power that sport can have in bringing communities together and helping individuals flourish," Kate shared in a February Instagram post on her and the Prince of Wales' official account at the time. "I look forward to working with them across all levels of the games, and to cheering England on in what promises to be an exciting year for both sports."
Following the Queen's death in September, Kate was given the title of Princess of Wales, previously held by her husband Prince William's late mom Princess Diana before her death in 1997.
A royal source said that Kate "appreciates the history associated with this role, but will understandably want to look to the future as she creates her own path."
"The Prince and Princess of Wales will approach their roles in the modest and humble way they've approached their work previously," the royal source said, adding that the couple are also "focused on deepening the trust and respect of the people of Wales over time."