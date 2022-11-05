QVC Discounted 1,300+ Items for a Flash Sale: Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, and More

This article is sponsored by QVC. These items were selected from QVC because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It's never too early to celebrate the holidays, right? QVC's Nonstop Holiday Party is here. It's the biggest live holiday shopping event of the year. Tune into QVC to watch 49 consecutive hours of shopping (thank you Daylight Savings, right?). Your favorite QVC hosts and celeb guests will be a part of this celebration that you don't want to miss. And, of course, you can also shop online. There are major discounts on fashion, beauty, and home items just in time for holiday shopping.
There are 1,300+ discounts on some of our favorite brands including Dyson, Tarte, Peter Thomas Roth, Barefoot Dreams, Clinique, Waterpik, Beautyblender, Josie Maran, L'Occitane, IT Cosmetics, and KitchenAid. Get your shop on. These QVC deals run until November 6, 2022 at 11:59 PM ET. This. Is. Not. A. Drill. Get Black Friday-level discounts all weekend long.
Not sure what to buy? Here are some standout picks.
Beauty Deals
TILI Try It, Love It 12 Days of Beauty Advent Calendar
Celebrate the holidays with this 12-day beauty advent calendar. This is such a good deal with $209 worth of products for just $40. Here's what's in the set:
- Beekman 1802 Goat Milk Lip Balm
- Chella Eye Shadow Palette Mini
- ELEMIS Pro Collagen Marine Cream
- Glamglow Supermud Clearing Treatment
- IT Cosmetics Confidence in Your Beauty Sleep
- Kaplan MD Diamond Contour Daily Facial
- Lancer Triple Peptide Drops
- Mally Effortlessly Airbrushed Highlighter
- Megababe Space Bar Charcoal Underarm Bar
- Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus
- Rebecca Minkoff EDP
- Sunday Riley Good Genes
Tarte Holiday Edition Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump 5-Piece Set
I am obsessed with Tarte's Maracuja Juicy Lip Plumps. These make my lips feel hydrated and give my pout a little plump. These look great on bare lips or you can apply it over lip liner for a more defined look.
This set includes:
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Primrose
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Dragon Fruit
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Deep Rosy Pink
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Soft Nude Pink
- Maracuja Juicy Lip Plump in Black Cherry
Tarte Line Your Stocking Maneater emphasEYES 5pc Liner Set
Create eye-catching, festive looks just in time for the holidays with these high-definition eyeliners from Tarte. These formulas are waterproof and long-lasting with 12-hour power. This bundle includes eyeliners in black, bronze, moss, navy, and plum.
Clinique Take the Day off Cleansing Balm Duo
Make sure you never run out of makeup remover with this two-for-one set from Clinique. Put this balm on your dry face and work it into the skin. Then rinse well with warm water to take off your makeup and sunscreen from the day.
Waterpik Revive Cordless Water Flosser w/ 3 Flossing Tips
If you feel like your dental floss isn't covering it, you need to get a Waterpik. It's compact, cordless, and waterproof. It comes with three AAA batteries and QVC has two colorways to choose from.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hydration Set
Hydration is the name of the game with this two-piece skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth. The Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Makeup Removing Gel Cleanser lathers into a soft, weightless foam, gently removing makeup, oil, and dirt. The Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask Hydrating Gel is incredibly hydrating and it even plumps skin, per the brand. If you want an extra-luxurious experience, keep the hydrating gel mask in the fridge.
TULA 24-7 Hydrate & Glow On-The-Go 4-Piece Kit
Revamp your skincare routine and get your glow on with this four-piece set from TULA. This bundle includes:
- Cult Classic Travel-Size Purifying Face Cleanser
- Secret Solution Travel-Size Pro-Glycolic 10% Resurfacing Toner
- 24-7 Moisture Travel-Size Hydrating Day & Night Cream
- Glow + Get It Cooling & Brightening Eye Balm
Peter Thomas Roth Retinol Eye & Serum Duo
Take your beauty sleep to the next level with this two-piece retinol skincare set from Peter Thomas Roth. This bundle has the Retinol Fushion PM Eye Cream and Retinol Fusion PM Night Serum.
Josie Maran Feel Argan Love Customer Favorites 4pc Boxed Set
This Josie Maran bundle has a $141 value, but you can get a set for just $59. These products are all about hydration. Exfoliate to reveal smoother skin with the sugar scrub. Moisturize with the Whipped Argan Oil Body Butter. Hydrate your hands with the Whipped Argan Oil Hand Cream. And, you can't forget about the lips. Exfoliate with the Argan Sugar Scrub.
bareMinerals Maximist Mascara Holiday Trio
Give the gift of full, voluminous eyelashes with this clean, vegan mascara from bareMinerals. Or you can keep the whole trio to make sure you have extra on hand.
L'Occitane Holiday Hands 20-piece Hand Cream Collection
Treat yourself to this special edition 20-piece set from L'OCCITANE with hand creams and foot creams. Or you can buy this bundle and give out each cream as gifts throughout the holiday season.
IT Cosmetics Award Winnning CC Cream SPF50 & Superhero Mascara w/Brush
If you love IT Cosmetics, this set is just what you need to stock up on your favorites. If you're unfamiliar, this is a great introduction to the brand with three top-selling products. The Your Skin But Better CC+ Cream is exactly what it sounds like. If you want to look and feel like your best self, I highly recommend this SPF 50-infused CC cream. Use the two-side brush to apply and blend. Finish off your look with the Superhero Elastic Stretch Volumizing Mascara and give your lashes the lift you've been longing for.
Campanelli FreshFace Makeup Remover 8-Pc Towel & Headband Kit
We spend all this money on long-lasting, smudge-proof makeup, and then we get home and it's a struggle to take it all off. Well, not anymore. These makeup-removing towels are everything. Just wet them with warm water (no soap) and you will be AMAZED by how easily your makeup comes off. No need to scrub or use any harsh, irritating soaps.
This set has eight towels and a headband. There are four colors to choose from.
Beautyblender Sweethearts Trio
There are a lot of makeup sponges out there, but the beautyblender is the true OG. This set has two sponges and a solid soap, which is specially formulated to clean your sponges and brushes.
Clinique Give Eyes A Lift Eye Cream, Liner, & Mascara Set
Focus on the eye area with this amazing gift set from Clinique. You get the High Impact Zero Gravity Mascara, High Impact Easy Liquid Eyeliner, and All About Eyes, which is a cream that reduces under eye puffiness, according to the brand.
Home Deals
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Marled Stripe Blanket
Barefoot Dreams blankets exceed the hype. They are unbelievably soft and they're hard to find in stock— let alone on sale. These make great gifts too!
Dyson V8 Extra De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum with 8 Tools
Dyson is known for having reliable, high-tech vacuums. This cordless model comes with eight attachments and it's on sale at major discount.
Cubii JR2 Compact Seated Elliptical with Mat & Footstraps
This seated elliptical was featured in our list of no-effort fitness favorites. This is just what you need to get some steps in while you're at your desk or even when you watch TV. This is just so easy. QVC has this in several colors.
KitchenAid 5-Speed Hand Mixer
Make your life easier, especially with the holidays coming up. Just get this hand mixer. KitchenAid is such a reliable brand and having this in your kitchen will save you some time for sure.
Home Bliss Set of 3 Rechargeable Pillars w/ Base and Remote
Enjoy the ambiance of candles without the worries that come with flames. These flame-free candles can be controlled by the included remote and QVC has this set in white, ivory, green, and red.
Le Creuset 2-Piece Stoneware Charcuterie Set
This charcuterie set is non-stick, dishwasher-safe, freezer-safe, microwave-safe, and it's oven-safe up to 500 degrees. Plus, it brings a festive pop of color to your table. There are five shades to choose from.
NFL Icon Glass Top Cutting Board & Knife Set
Get one of these sets in honor of your favorite NFL team. You get a cutting board (that doubles as a serving tray) and brushed stainless steel knife.
Fashion Deals
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Half Zip Tunic
Barefoot Dreams is known for supremely plush blankets, but you need to check out the clothes. Everything is next-level comfortable. This pullover is polished, yet super cozy.
Yellowstone x BumbleBella by Jill Martin Sherpa Beanie
If Yellowstone is your favorite show, rep the Dutton Ranch with one of these sherpa beanies. This style also comes in white.
If you're looking for more great deals, shop these 75% off discounts from Wayfair before they sell out.