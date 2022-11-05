90 Day Fiancé’s Stacey Silva Marries Florian Sukaj Again in Connecticut Ceremony

Watch : TLC's "Darcey & Stacey": Silva Sisters Spill Season 3 SECRETS

Stacey Silva and Florian Sukaj have said "I do" once again.

The couple, who wed in April 2020, exchanged vows on Nov. 3 during a ceremony in Connecticut, per People. While their 2020 nuptials featured just Stacey, Florian and an officiant, the Nov. 3 ceremony offered a chance for the couple to walk down the aisle in front of loved ones.

"This is the moment that we've been waiting for," Stacey told People. "We're here now. We made it. To say our vows in front of family and friends, it's breathtaking."

Their special day held at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina hosted 40 guests, per the outlet. As for ambiance, the ceremony and reception was decorated with candles and crystals.

Looking back on their intimate wedding over two years ago, Stacey noted that she and Florian—who have been together for eight years—just "couldn't wait any longer."

"It was very special and unique even though it was during a time where everybody was in lockdown," she said. "We'll never forget that moment because it was just so intimate But we've always wanted a dream wedding."