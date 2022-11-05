Mariah Carey and Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka Prove They Belong Together in This New York Outing

Mariah Carey had one sweet day with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka.
The couple were photographed taking a stroll in New York City's SoHo neighborhood on Nov. 4, where she looked stylish as ever.
For the outing, Mariah wore a dark glossy coat over a black peplum mini dress accented with cut-out detailing. The "We Belong Together" singer paired the ensemble with black open-toed heels, round sunglasses and silver earrings, while keeping her hair in her signature waves.
Next to Mariah, her boyfriend of five years sported black pants, a white graphic tee, a camo-print leather jacket and black Air Jordans. Bryan, 39, accessorized the look with sunglasses and gold jewelry, including a chain and bracelet.
The spotting comes three days after Mariah—dubbed the "Queen of Christmas"—welcomed the 2022 Holiday season with a festive transformation on social media.
In a black and white video posted Nov. 1 on Instagram, the 52-year-old is seen wearing a latex outfit with a witch's hat.
Riding a bike to the tune of Halloween music, Mariah gives the camera an evil laugh before the black-and-white clip transforms into a colorful winter wonderland. The musician, now donning a one-piece Santa suit, is sitting atop a reindeer, as she whistle tones "It's time," while her hit "All I Want for Christmas" plays in the background.
Mariah, who shares 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex Nick Cannon, captioned her post, "IT'S TIIIIIIIIME!!!!!!!! #MariahSZN."
Most crucially, Bryan is totally on board. As he put it, "It's officially that time of year!!!!"