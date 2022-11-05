Pitch Perfect Star Rebel Wilson Denies She's Engaged to Ramona Agruma

Watch : Rebel Wilson Comes Out While Debuting New Girlfriend

No, there has been no (pitch perfect) proposal for Rebel Wilson, despite reports.

On Nov. 5, the Australian star denied that she got engaged to girlfriend Ramona Agruma. In an Instagram Story video of the two at Disneyland in Southern California, Rebel wrote, "Thanks for the well wishes but we are NOT engaged!"

The couple first sparked engagement speculation in October after posing with rings in an intimate Instagram photo, with the Bridesmaids actress noting in the caption that they were "focusing on all the absolutely amazing new things in our life." On Nov. 4, multiple outlets reported that Rebel and Ramona had recently gotten engaged.

The two debuted their romance on Instagram back in June, when Rebel shared, "I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince... But maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess. #loveislove."

The Pitch Perfect actress, 42, previously explained that they were set up by a friend, sharing in a May episode of the U Up? podcast, "He'd known both of us for, at least, five years each and was like, ‘Yeah, I think you two would hit it off.' And then we did!"