Bed Bath & Beyond 95% Off Deals: 25 Cent Drinking Glasses, $5 Towels, $18 Furniture, and More

I am at a point where I am shopping at Bed Bath & Beyond every week. I check the deals every morning and it's really hard for me to resist these major discounts. Any time that I've hesitated, I missed out on buying a sought-after item. Learn from my mistakes: when you see a great deal on something you need for your home, add it to your cart, and check out. Don't let these items sell out.
This weekend, there isn't just one sale at Bed Bath & Beyond. There are several incredible deals to choose from. Let's walk through the many options:
Bed Bath & Beyond Discounts
Our Table Marshal Cooler Glass
If you are hosting more people than you anticipated for the holidays, stock up on some drinking glasses. You can get these for 25 cents each. There's just one catch— this is a buy online, pickup in store deal. Nevertheless, this discount is so worth it.
Studio 3B Mercer 3-Tier Bath Tower in Chrome
This is such a good deal. This three-tiered shelf comes in four colors and it's 80% off.
Haven Heathered Pebble Bath Towel in Blush Peony
Is it time to replace your towels? These are soft, absorbent, and aesthetically pleasing. There are three colors to choose from and three sizes.
Studio 3B 20-Inch Round Wall Clock in Cream
Add a timeless touch to any room with this white clock (pun intended). It has simple gold touches that bring a subtle elegance to your space.
Studio 3B 16-Inch Artificial Plant in Cement Planter
If you don't have the time to take care of a plant, add some faux greenery to your home with this life-like plant. This plant/planter combo complements many home decor styles.
UGG Maddie Throw Blanket in Fawn
No one does plush like UGG. Just like everything else from the brand, this blanket is incredibly soft. It's just what you need for TV-watching night or one of those camera-off, work-from-home days.
Studio 3B Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit in Black/Grey
Become the host with the most when you add this outdoor fire pit to your space. Don't be intimidated. This is durable and easy to maintain. It has a mesh cover to contain the embers, it's wood-burning, and weather-resistant.
A shopper said, "We just moved and had family over for our baby shower. We unboxed it, expecting to need to build it and it was completely ready to go. That saved us so much time! We used it for over 7 hours and had the best time. No trouble. Easy to store. 10/10."
Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum in Nickel/Titanium
We all know that Dyson vacuums are reliable. This cordless, stick vacuum is cordless and it's great for homes with pets. This is great to vacuum up pet hair and dirt across all floor types.
A shopper said, "This Dyson vacuum is more than I ever expected. I knew they were great because my daughter and nephew rave over it but it's amazing. It picks up dirt and hair that no other vacuum could ever remove. Well worth the money."
Studio 3B Braga 2-Gallon Beverage Dispenser
This dispenser is just what you need to serve some refreshing cocktails for your guest. If you have a big event with a few drink options, get one for each beverage. They will make hosting so much easier. Plus it's 70% off right now.
Studio 3B Optic Red Wine Glasses in Smoke (Set of 4)
if you're a red wine sipper, this set is for you. This 70% discount is tough to pass up. Plus, these glasses are dishwasher-safe.
Studio 3B Aria White Wine Glasses (Set of 4)
If white wine is more your vibe, here's another incredible deal. This four-piece set is 70% off.
Studio 3B Round Storage Ottoman in Navy
Use this as a footrest, a seat, and a storage space, thanks to that removable lid. You can also get this in grey.
UGG Coco Luxe Throw Blanket in Cabernet
Save 30% on this luxuriously soft UGG blanket in a beautiful cabernet shade.
Studio 3B 2-Piece Domed Cake Plate Set
This cake plate set is great to display pie, cupcakes, cookies, brownies, and, of course, cake. It's a great finishing touch for anyone hosting people for the holidays.
Studio 3B Eucalyptus 18 oz. Metal Bowl Candle
Bring a soothing vibe to your home with this candle that has notes of eucalyptus, aloe, cucumber, grapefruit and chamomile blossoms. It has up to 30 hours of burn time, so you will enjoy this one for a while.
Studio 3B 26-Inch Round Wood Dial Wall Clock in Black
This round clock can add a touch of sophistication to any room in your home.
