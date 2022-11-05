Proof Kendall Jenner Was Cool as a Cucumber on Her 27th Birthday

Watch : See ALL of Kendall Jenner's Show-Stopping Fashion Looks

Someone put some sliced cucumbers over Kendall Jenner's eyes.

After all, the supermodel was in full relaxation mode as she spent her 27th birthday lounging around the house in flowy slip dress. As seen in photos shared to Instagram on Nov. 4, Kendall wore a lacy silk gown as she reclined on a couch underneath a set of balloons reading: "Happy Birthday Kenny."

The snapshots also showed the Kardashians star partaking in some yoga on lush green lawn, as well as enjoying the sunset by the backyard pool. And—because no birthday is complete without it—Kendall celebrated her milestone with not one, but two white cakes adorned with gold candles.

Alongside an emoji of a red heart, she wrote in the caption of her post, "Thank you for all the birthday love."

The 818 Tequila founder was certainly flooded with well-wishes on social media this year. Her sister Khloe Kardashian penned a lengthy tribute to mark the special occasion, calling Kendall her "first baby" who "stole my heart and you made me fall in love in more ways than I even knew possible."