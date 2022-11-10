Maren Morris Appears at 2022 Country Music Awards Amid Feud With Brittany and Jason Aldean

Maren Morris made the humble quest to the 2022 CMAs.
The "My Church" singer—who's album Humble Quest was nominated for Album of the Year—was present at the 2022 Country Music Awards Nov. 9. Although she didn't participate in the red carpet, the 32-year-old was captured in the audience during the ceremony, applauding after Luke Combs won in her category.
Maren shared a look at her ensemble for the night on TikTok, showing off her revenge dress with a deep plunge while holding a bottle of champagne as Taylor Swift's "Karma" plays in the background. The audio featured the lyrics, "Karma's a relaxing thought, aren't you envious that for you it's not?"
Maren captioned the post, "BYOB CMA."
Her arrival comes after Maren previously shared she doesn't "feel comfortable" attending this year's awards show due to her feud with Brittany and Jason Aldean.
The headline-making clash took place back in August, when Brittany posted a video to Instagram with the caption, "I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase."
Maren didn't directly address Brittany but she seemingly responded by writing on Twitter, "It's so easy to, like, not be a scumbag human? Sell your clip-ins and zip it, Insurrection Barbie."
From there, the feud sparked response from Brittany's husband Jason and Maren's husband Ryan Hurd. Days later, Brittany posted that her words were "taken out of context."
Amid the feud, Maren got candid about her thoughts on attending the 2022 CMAs—where Jason was also nominated for an award.
"I don't know if I feel [at] home there right now," she said in a September interview with the Los Angeles Times. "So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I'll make a game-time decision and go. But as of right now, I don't feel comfortable going."
Although she does have a nomination for the night, Maren explained at the time that she wouldn't be heartbroken sitting the show out.
"I think I was more sad going last year," Maren said. "I'm not good at those events because I'm awkward. But this time I kind of feel peaceful at the notion of not going."
