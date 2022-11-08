Lose Yourself in These Secrets About 8 Mile

No one knew what to expect from Eminem's acting debut, let alone in a movie that kinda sounded like the controversial rapper would be playing himself...but not?
"I knew going into it that he had experience performing and also adopting a character, Slim Shady," 8 Mile director Curtis Hanson told Rolling Stone in 2002. "What I was looking for was actually the opposite of that. When you adopt a characterization, that's artificial. You hide behind that. What I needed in this story was the appearance of a complete lack of artifice. I needed the appearance of one more or less exposing himself emotionally."
What he got was the five-time Grammy winner (he's since won 10 more) digging deep to play aspiring rapper Jimmy "B-Rabbit" Smith Jr. in the loosely autobiographical film, which added a more hardscrabble upbringing to Marshall Mathers III's origin story but closely reflected his own hunger to be taken seriously by the gatekeepers of the Detroit hip-hop scene.
And moviegoers lined up to see B-Rabbit run, to the tune of $243 million at the box office worldwide.
That was 20 years ago, and 8 Mile remains a pop culture touchstone.
And since the clock's never run out on Eminem's not-quite-a-biopic, with even his random 18-years-in-the-making Oscars performance thrilling a stunned audience, snap back to reality and lose yourself in this story about 8 Mile: