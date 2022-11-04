Watch Hasan Minhaj Apologize for “Trying to Make Jeopardy! Fun”

We'll take Hasan Minhaj's latest apology for 100, Alex.
The comedian recently explained the backlash he received from his Oct. 30 episode of Celebrity Jeopardy! while making an appearance on The Tonight Show.
"This week I was on Celebrity Jeopardy! and now fans of Jeopardy! hate my guts," Hasan revealed to host Jimmy Fallon Nov. 3. "I have this unique power to piss off dedicated nerds."
The writer shared that he was on the show to raise money for the International Relief Committee, which gives money to the victims of the Pakistan floods.
"I'm playing the show and I'm passionate," he continued. "I was just playing with vigor and passion," to which Jimmy then played a montage of some of Hasan's most "passionate" moments—jumping up and down when answering questions or adding a little comedy to each response—from the episode.
And how did the 37-year-old feel about his performance on the long running NBC show? "I was into it!" he said, "And if you get it right, hang on the rim!"
Jimmy went on to read a slew of tweets that followers wrote regarding The Morning Show actor's energetic demeanor that night, but it was one in particular—which labeled the Homecoming King star "the most annoying contestant" in the show's history—that he felt the most.
"That one hurt because, you know, the show's been on for over 58 years—and they've had 15,000 contestants on the show," he teased. "And Dr. Oz was a contestant."
The King's Jester creator then whipped out a piece of paper, turned to the camera and issued his apology.
"I'm in the eye of the storm and I can't take it anymore," he shared with a straight face. "So I want to apologize to the fans of Jeopardy!"
His apology read, in part, "I'm sorry for trying to make Jeopardy! fun."
And when asked by the late night host if he had "learned anything from the whole ordeal," Hasan confessed, "When people watch Jeopardy! they wanna see a cerebral, quiet, quiz show. I need to go to a place where I'm celebrated."
(E! and The Tonight Show are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)