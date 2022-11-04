Tia Mowry Reveals Who Is Still a Part of the Sister, Sister Group Chat

Now that everybody knows, they ain't ever gonna let each other go.
Tia Mowry confirmed that there is, in fact, a running group text between some Sister, Sister cast members—but it's smaller than you might think.
"There is a Sister, Sister text chain and actually, the only person on it is Marques Houston," Tia exclusively told E! News with a laugh. "It's myself, Tamera [Mowry] and Marques Houston and the chain is called ‘Sister, Sister.'"
As for what this trio sends in the group chat, Tia explained that it's a mix of check-ins and showing love. She noted, "We'll randomly hop in and be like, ‘Hey, how you doing? How's it going? Love you. Miss you.'"
But just because Tia, Tamera and Marques—who played Roger on the '90s series—are the only ones in that chain doesn't mean Tia doesn't keep up with her other Sister, Sister co-stars.
"Often people ask me, ‘Do you still keep in contact with the people that you work with?' I do," she said. "You're on set every single day for years. You build this bond. I'm a very loyal person. So you know, I still communicate with pretty much every person that I've worked with."
For Tia, life isn't just about nurturing the bonds formed in the past, but also creating new memories with loved ones in the present. And cooking is one of her favorite ways to do just that.
"Whenever I think of food, I feel like it's all about creating memories and experiences," she shared with E!. "And for me, I like to hang out with my family and friends in my kitchen."
But there was a time when Tia couldn't enjoy every recipe in the kitchen due to an intolerance to the lactose in milk—that is until she discovered Lactaid in college, which allowed her to enjoy things like milk and cookies once again. Now, the 44-year-old has teamed up with Lactaid and Sesame Street to create a recipe that she said is easy to make and easier for her to digest.
"We've created this amazing Cookie Monster, whole-wheat pancake recipe," she shared. "It's delicious, and, as a mom, I love getting my kids in the kitchen to create memories. But not only that, it's nice to know that, because they have sensitivities as well to lactose, that they can enjoy this dish without having any discomfort."
Tia added, "I'm just all about encouraging people to get out there and have fun in the kitchen, because it's all about creating memories with your family and your friends."
Discover the recipe here.