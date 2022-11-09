Carrie Underwood's 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Look Will Blow You Away

How great thou Carrie Underwood in the fashion department.
While attending the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, the American Idol winner walked the red carpet in a gown you have to see to believe.
After arriving at the Bridgestone Arena with her husband Mike Fisher, Carrie debuted a sky blue dress that showcased her toned legs. She completed her look with matching heels, Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.
Country music's biggest night may just be a very special evening for Carrie who is nominated for three big awards. The 39-year-old could walk away with the title of Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and the top trophy of Entertainer of the Year. She also is scheduled to take the stage to honor Loretta Lynn.
Carrie's award show appearance comes as she continues her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The concert event allows fans to hear all of Carrie's biggest hits including her new music like "Hate My Heart."
"It's kinda like you're stuck," Carrie exclusively told E! News when describing the track. "You're just trying to get over this person. It's like you don't really wanna be back with them but you're just having a hard time moving forward and just moving on and putting it behind you."
And in true Carrie fashion, her latest hit also included a must-see music video filled with impressive outfits.
"My looks today ranged from workout outfit, which is very me, to some denim and rhinestones, which is also very me, to like rockstar on stage, which is also very me," she noted. "A wide range of looks but there all aspects of my personality and my life."
Speaking of outfits, E! News is taking a look back on Carrie's most unforgettable looks at the CMA Awards. See why she's so much more than a "Good Girl" in the fashion department below.
The 2022 CMA Awards air Nov. 9 at 8 p.m. on ABC.