Carrie Underwood's 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet Look Will Blow You Away

Watch : Carrie Underwood's Hate My Heart Music Video BTS (EXCLUSIVE)

How great thou Carrie Underwood in the fashion department.

While attending the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on Nov. 9, the American Idol winner walked the red carpet in a gown you have to see to believe.

After arriving at the Bridgestone Arena with her husband Mike Fisher, Carrie debuted a sky blue dress that showcased her toned legs. She completed her look with matching heels, Natalie Mills earrings and Angara rings.

Country music's biggest night may just be a very special evening for Carrie who is nominated for three big awards. The 39-year-old could walk away with the title of Female Vocalist of the Year, Musical Event of the Year and the top trophy of Entertainer of the Year. She also is scheduled to take the stage to honor Loretta Lynn.

Carrie's award show appearance comes as she continues her 43-city The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The concert event allows fans to hear all of Carrie's biggest hits including her new music like "Hate My Heart."