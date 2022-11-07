Will Rihanna Share the Super Bowl Stage? She Says…

Watch : Rihanna DISHES on Mom Life & Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show Plans

Is Rihanna going to be the only girl dancing in the dark next February?

Rihanna is headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LVII in 2023, and fans want to know if RiRi will share the Super Bowl stage or put on an epic solo show.

The new mom spoke exclusively to E! News' Justin Sylvester about her 2022 Savage X Fenty fashion show in New York City and her upcoming headlining performance, including her thoughts on adding more artists to the gig.

When Justin pointed out that the Super Bowl halftime show is just 12 minutes long, she rightly noted that when she puts on a concert, it's two hours long.

"Twelve minutes?" the "Take a Bow" singer asked. "You could actually do that by yourself, but it's one of those things where you can decorate it however you want. So whether I choose to do it for myself or whether I choose to bring some of my peers on, it's…"

She paused before saying, "I don't know what I'm gonna do yet." Needless to say, Rihanna added to E! News, "It's gonna be great either way."