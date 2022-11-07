Aurora Culpo Accuses Estranged Husband Mikey Bortone of Cheating

Watch : Aurora Culpo on Giving Husband "One a Year" Pass in Exclusive Sneak Peek

There's nothing like the tough love of a sister.

Aurora Culpo, 33, is forced to break some tough news to sisters Olivia, 30, and Sophia Culpo, 25, in this exclusive sneak peek of the Nov. 7 series premiere of TLC's The Culpo Sisters.

"I need to tell you guys something," Aurora says as the trio mingles in the kitchen. "Me and Mikey [Bortone] are struggling with what marriage means for both of us. I guess we have different ideas."

Aurora questions, "How do I explain this?" and decides just to let it all out.

"I get a DM on Instagram from somebody being like, ‘You should know your husband cheats on you,' and I was like, ‘What are you talking about?'" Aurora says. "I end up confronting him about it and one thing led to the other and he ended up admitting it. And then he ended up admitting to it happening one time before that."

Aurora explains that the situation is complicated because she set up a very specific parameter for their relationship when it was in its early stages.